February 19, 1997: Chinese leader Deng dies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

February 19, 1997: Chinese leader Deng dies

Today in History: February 19, 1997: Chinese leader Deng dies

Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Chinese leader Deng dies

1997 - China’s paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, whose historic reforms made him a seminal 20th-century figure, died at the age of 92, from respiratory failure caused by the advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease. US President Bill Clinton led world tributes to Deng’s reforms and opening of China to the outside world. A joint announcement was made by the country’s top party and government organisations, including the Communist Party central committee and the standing committee of the National People’s Congress. The announcement spoke of the “profound grief of the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups throughout the country” at Deng’s death. The announcement also lauded his socialist credentials.

February 19

1618 - Peace of Madrid ends war between Venice and Austria.

1855 - The first weather map is presented at the French Academy of Sciences.

1878 - American inventor Thomas Edison receives a patent for his phonograph.

1913 - General Victoriano Huerta becomes President of Mexico.

1920 - The Netherlands joins the League of Nations.

1945 - US Marines raise the US flag on top of Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

1951 - A popular revolution in Nepal ends 104-year rule of the Rana dynasty.

1959 - An agreement is signed in London between Greece, Turkey and Britain for independence of Cyprus.

1980 - Pierre Elliott Trudeau wins fourth term as Prime Minister of Canada.

1985 - An Iberia Airlines plane crashes in Spain, killing 148.

1990 - About 500 protesters break into government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, calling for resignation of President Ion Iliescu.

1993 - A packed ferry carrying up to 1,500 people sinks off Haiti. More than 1,200 people are killed in the accident.

1998 - US troops land in Kuwait in the first wave of reinforcements to boost American military muscle poised for possible action against Iraq.

2002 - Train inferno in Egypt kills 350.

2003 - A plane carrying 302 people, all military personnel, crashes in southern Iran, killing all on board.

2006 - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, a Dh55-billion initiative, is launched.

2007 - Two bombs explode on a train headed from India to Pakistan, sparking a fire that kills 66 people.

2008 - Cuban leader Fidel Castro hands power to his brother Raul after 50 years in power.

2012 - Gang fight claims 44 people in an overcrowded prison in northern Mexico.

2014 - Facebook acquires popular messaging service WhatsApp for $19 billion (Dh69.88 billion).

2016 - Italian writer Umberto Eco dies after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 84.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Bill Clinton
follow this tag on MGNBill Clinton
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Bill Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Pity the imperilled butterfly ...

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h