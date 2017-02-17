February 18, 1992: Super Tomba makes history

Super Tomba makes history

1992 - Alberto Tomba swooped into Olympic legend as the first Alpine skier to retain a title, sharing a magnificent golden double for Italy with Deborah Compagnoni. Tomba prevailed against the stirring challenge of Marc Girardelli with a rip-roaring giant slalom finish on the Bellevarde piste two hours after Compagnoni had waltzed off with the women’s super-giant slalom title in Meribel. Tomba, fastest in the morning’s first leg, seemed in danger of losing his crown as his second run fell behind the sizzling pace of Girardelli’s immediately preceding effort. But the Italian maestro found an extra gear down the lower reaches of the 47-gate course and swung through the winner by 0.32 of a second to the ecstatic cheers of his army of fans.

February 18

1861 - King Victor Emmanuel II of Sardinia becomes the first king of Italy.

1913 - Raymond Poincaré becomes President of France.

1927 - US and Canada begin diplomatic relations.

1930 - American astronomer Clyde W. Tombaugh discovers the planet Pluto.

1952 - Greece and Turkey become members of Nato.

1955 - Baghdad Pact signed, making Turkey and Iraq part of a defensive alliance.

1965 - African nation of Gambia becomes independent within British Commonwealth.

1977 - Space shuttle Enterprise goes on its maiden flight above the Mojave Desert.

1979 - President Zia-ur-Rahman’s National Party wins elections in Bangladesh.

1980 - Israel opens its first embassy in Cairo after Egypt signs a peace treaty.

1988 - Boris Yeltsin is ousted from ruling Communist Party Politburo in Moscow.

1991 - Terrorist bombs explode at two major London rail terminals, killing one passenger and injuring 43.

1997 - A massive Peruvian mudslide buries two villages in the Andes, killing 300 people.

1998 - Kenneth Kaunda, the former president of Zambia, is charged with concealing information about a failed coup.

2001 - Nascar motor racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr is killed in a dramatic crash in the final turn of the last lap of the 43rd Daytona 500.

2002 - EU imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe’s rulers.

2003 - A subway train fire kills at least 133 people in Taegu, South Korea.

2004 - Runaway train carriages hauling fuel and chemicals explode, killing 295 people in Iran.

2006 - Pakistan and India resume a train service across the Thar desert, 40 years after it was stopped.

2013 - Anti-apartheid activist Mamphela Ramphele launches a new political party Agang to challenge the ruling African National Congress.

2014 - India’s Lower House of parliament passes the historic Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Bill to create the 29th Indian state of Telangana.