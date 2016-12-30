December 31, 1997: Another Kennedy tragedy

Another Kennedy tragedy

1997 - Michael Kennedy, the 39-year-old son of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy, died after crashing into a tree while skiing. Kennedy, a lather of three, was with several family members, including his mother, Ethel, on an Alpine Mountain resort slope groomed for those of intermediate skill when he crashed into a tree, witnesses said. A witness, Couri Hay, a publicist from New York City, said that members of the Kennedy clan were playing football on skis with a snow-packed water bottle when the accident happened. He said Kennedy went out for a pass, caught the ball and crashed headfirst into a birch tree. Kennedy had been recording the game on video, skiing and shooting at same time, Hay said. Within about four minutes, the ski patrol was on the scene.

December 31

1810 - Russia’s Czar Alexander introduces new tariffs aimed at French goods.

1851 - Austrian Constitution is abolished.

1857 - Britain’s Queen Victoria decides to make Ottawa the capital of Canada.

1879 - Thomas A. Edison demonstrates his electric incandescent light for the first time.

1909 - Manhattan Bridge opens in New York.

1923 - The chimes of Big Ben are broadcast on radio for the first time by the BBC.

1946 - US President Harry Truman officially proclaims end of Second World War.

1956 - President Sukarno proclaims a state of siege in Sumatra, Indonesia.

1961 - Lebanon’s army prevents coup attempt in Beirut by Syrian Popular Party.

1963 - Central African Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland is dissolved.

1974 - Private US citizens are allowed to buy and own gold for the first time in more than 40 years.

1981 - President Hilla Limann’s civilian government in Ghana is overthrown in a military coup.

1983 - Nigerian armed forces topple President Shehu Shagari in a bloodless coup.

1987 - Robert Mugabe is sworn in as Zimbabwe’s first president.

1989 - India and Pakistan agree not to attack each others’ nuclear facilities.

1991 - Representatives of North Korea and South Korea agree not to use nuclear weapons.

1995 - Algerian President Liamine Zeroual appoints Ahmad Ouyahia as Prime Minister.

1999 - The eight-day-long hijack of an Indian Airlines aircraft ends in Kandahar after Indian government releases three jailed militants.

2004 - Taipei 101, the world’s tallest skyscraper at that time with a height of 509 metres, is inaugurated.

2011 - North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is officially named supreme commander of the military.

2013 - Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Jabbar is killed in clashes in western Meherpur district.