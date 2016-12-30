December 31, 1997: Another Kennedy tragedy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

December 31, 1997: Another Kennedy tragedy

Today in History: December 31, 1997: Another Kennedy tragedy

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Another Kennedy tragedy

1997 - Michael Kennedy, the 39-year-old son of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy, died after crashing into a tree while skiing. Kennedy, a lather of three, was with several family members, including his mother, Ethel, on an Alpine Mountain resort slope groomed for those of intermediate skill when he crashed into a tree, witnesses said. A witness, Couri Hay, a publicist from New York City, said that members of the Kennedy clan were playing football on skis with a snow-packed water bottle when the accident happened. He said Kennedy went out for a pass, caught the ball and crashed headfirst into a birch tree. Kennedy had been recording the game on video, skiing and shooting at same time, Hay said. Within about four minutes, the ski patrol was on the scene.

December 31

1810 - Russia’s Czar Alexander introduces new tariffs aimed at French goods.

1851 - Austrian Constitution is abolished.

1857 - Britain’s Queen Victoria decides to make Ottawa the capital of Canada.

1879 - Thomas A. Edison demonstrates his electric incandescent light for the first time.

1909 - Manhattan Bridge opens in New York.

1923 - The chimes of Big Ben are broadcast on radio for the first time by the BBC.

1946 - US President Harry Truman officially proclaims end of Second World War.

1956 - President Sukarno proclaims a state of siege in Sumatra, Indonesia.

1961 - Lebanon’s army prevents coup attempt in Beirut by Syrian Popular Party.

1963 - Central African Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland is dissolved.

1974 - Private US citizens are allowed to buy and own gold for the first time in more than 40 years.

1981 - President Hilla Limann’s civilian government in Ghana is overthrown in a military coup.

1983 - Nigerian armed forces topple President Shehu Shagari in a bloodless coup.

1987 - Robert Mugabe is sworn in as Zimbabwe’s first president.

1989 - India and Pakistan agree not to attack each others’ nuclear facilities.

1991 - Representatives of North Korea and South Korea agree not to use nuclear weapons.

1995 - Algerian President Liamine Zeroual appoints Ahmad Ouyahia as Prime Minister.

1999 - The eight-day-long hijack of an Indian Airlines aircraft ends in Kandahar after Indian government releases three jailed militants.

2004 - Taipei 101, the world’s tallest skyscraper at that time with a height of 509 metres, is inaugurated.

2011 - North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is officially named supreme commander of the military.

2013 - Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Jabbar is killed in clashes in western Meherpur district.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Kim Jong-un
follow this tag on MGNKim Jong-un

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Algeria
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Is this the right floor?

Opinion Gallery

Beyond Words - Series 51
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject