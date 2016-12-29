December 30, 1992: Rabbani elected Afghanistan President

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

December 30, 1992: Rabbani elected Afghanistan President

Delegates were allowed to cast their ballots only in a single blue box marked with a portrait of Rabbani

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

1992- Interim Afghan President Burhanuddin Rabbani was elected as head of state for the next two years in a ballot in which he was the sole candidate. Delegates from across Afghanistan to the controversial and long delayed Hal-o-Aqad assembly cast 916 votes for Rabbani with 59 against and 360 abstention, Chief Justice Maulvi Mohammad Fazeli said. “Professor Rabbani is the first elected Mujahideen leader of the Islamic revolutionary state of Afghanistan,” Fazeli said. Delegates were allowed to cast their ballots only in a single blue box marked with a portrait of Rabbani.

Other Important Events

1893 - Russia signs military pact with France.

1903 - At least 600 people die in the Iroquois Theatre fire in Chicago.

1911 - Dr Sun Yat-sen is elected China’s first president.

1915 - The British armoured cruiser HMS Natal explodes and sinks near Cromarty, Scotland. At least 421 people are killed.

1922 - The Transcaucasian Soviet Federated Socialist Republic, consisting of Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, joins the Soviet Union.

1933 - Romanian Prime Minister Ion Gheorghe Duca is assassinated by members of the fascist Iron Guard movement.

1940 - California’s first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway connecting Los Angeles and Pasadena, is officially opened.

1941 - Winston Churchill addresses Canadian parliament.

1947 - Romanian republic proclaimed.

1949 - France transfers sovereignty to Vietnam.

1950 - Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia become Independent states in France Union.

1965 - Ferdinand Marcos is sworn in as president of the Philippines.

1972 - The US halts its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.

1987 - Robert Mugabe is elected President of Zimbabwe.

1992 - The California grey whale is removed from the endangered species list.

1996 - A powerful bomb rips through several carriages of a train in Assam, India, killing 300 people.

1997 - Armed men massacre 412 men, women and children in four mountain villages in Algeria.

2000 - A passenger breaks into the cockpit of a British Airways flight and grabs the controls, sending the Boeing 747 into two violent nosedives before the crew regains control.

2004 - A flare lit by a concert-goer ignited the foam ceiling of a Buenos Aires nightclub, killing 175 people.

2006 - Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussain is executed.

2007 - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki wins a second term amid allegations that the government stole the vote from opposition candidate Raila Odinga.

2008 - Former Bangladeshi prime minister Shaikh Hasina Wajed wins general elections.

2011 - Cyclone Thane kills 19 people in Tamil Nadu, India.

2012 - UAE Central Bank issues new rules restricting mortgages to expatriates to 50 per cent of the value of property.

2013 - Forty people are killed for part in an uprising in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

2014 - A fire in a shopping mall in the Pakistani city of Lahore kills at least 13 people.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
UAE Central Bank
follow this tag on MGNUAE Central Bank

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Going on a No-WhatsApp diet

Opinion Gallery

Beyond Words - Series 51
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan