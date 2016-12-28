Mobile
December 29, 1992: Suspended Brazilian president Collor resigns

By resigning before the Senate concluded its trial and voted to impeach him, Collor could avoid being banned from holding public office for eight years

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

Suspended president Fernando Collor de Mello resigned as the Senate began debating his removal from office on corruption charges. Collor’s decision was announced by his lawyer Jose de Moura Rocha, after Supreme Court chief justice Sydney Sanches opened his impeachment trial. Prior to the announcement, Sanches turned down a request by De Moura to have a defence witness excused because of illness, prompting the lawyer to present Collor’s resignation. De Moura said Collor had instructed him to present his letter of resignation if one more right to his defence were denied. By resigning before the Senate concluded its trial and voted to impeach him, Collor could avoid being banned from holding public office for eight years. Collor, 43, was suspended from power for 180 days on October 2 after the Chamber of Deputies voted to impeach him. Vice-President Itamar Franco, 62, has taken over in the interim and named his own cabinet.

Other Important Events

1845 - Texas is admitted as 28th US state.

1857 - British and French forces take Canton in China.

1891 - Thomas Alva Edison patents transmission of signals electrically.

1911 - Mongolia gains independence.

1920 - Yugoslav government bans Communist Party.

1921 - United States, Britain, France, Italy and Japan sign Washington treaty to limit navies.

1922 - Dutch Constitution proclaimed.

1933 - Romanian Premier Ion Duca is slain by Iron Guard and George Tartarescu succeeds him.

1937 - Ireland adopts constitution.

1940 - Germany begins dropping incendiary bombs on London during Second World War.

1965 - Independence is announced for Bechuanaland, which becomes Botswana.

1972 - Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashes into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

1973 - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos ends his elected term and begins to rule on basis of a takeover decree.

1975 - A bomb explodes near the TWA baggage reclaim terminal at LaGuardia Airport, New York, killing 11 people.

1984 - Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi wins a landslide victory.

1986 - Former British prime minister Harold Macmillan dies at the age of 92.

1989 - Czechoslovak parliament elects dissident playwright Vaclav Havel as its president.

1992 - Premier Milan Panic is ousted by parliament in a vote that strengthens Serbia’s hard-line President Slobodan Milosevic.

1994 - A Turkish Airlines jet crashes in Turkey with 76 people aboard.

1996 - Guatemalan government and guerrilla leaders sign an accord ending 36 years of civil conflict.

2001 - Fireworks explosions spark a massive fire in downtown Lima, Peru, killing 291 people.

2002 - Mwai Kibaki becomes Kenyan president ending 40 years of Kenya African National Union’s rule.

2006 - Turkish Cypriots begin dismantling a bridge that blocked plans to relink war-divided Nicosia’s commercial centre.

2007 - Dubai explorer Adrian Hayes finally reaches the South Pole after 47 days of travelling by foot.

2012 - New Delhi gang-rape victim Jyoti Singh dies in Singapore.

2013 - Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher suffers a head injury in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

2015 - A Taliban suicide bomber on a motorcycle kills 22 people after crashing into the main gate of a government office in Mardan, Pakistan.

