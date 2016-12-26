December 27, 2001: Al Ketbi wins Giants Endurance Championship

Hill Brae Ro Derick ridden by Saeed Abdullah Al Ketbi, finishing first at the 1st Emirates Giants Championship Endurance Ride at the Endurance village in Abu Dhabi. - Gulf News Archives

2001 - Saeed Abdullah Al Ketbi riding Hill Brae Ro Derick set a blistering pace in the last loop of the 122km First Emirates Giants Endurance Championship to record his first win in the UAE. Al Ketbi and Hill Brae Ro Derick registered a ride-high average speed of 27.63km/h to win comfortably in the end and drive away with the first prize, a gleaming Rolls Royce. The win, his first in the UAE despite a string of consistent performances which clinched him a berth in the UAE team of six for the 2000 World Championship, came in 5 hours 47 mins 44 seconds with a ride average speed of 21.05km/h.

Other important events

1825 - First public railroad using a steam locomotive is completed in England.

1932 - Radio City Music Hall opens in New York City.

1943 - German warship “Scharnhorst” sunk in Barents Sea during Second World War.

1945 - The World Bank is created with an agreement signed by 28 nations.

1949 - The Netherlands grants sovereignty to Indonesia after more than three centuries.

1956 - United Nations fleet begins clearing the Suez Canal after the Suez War.

1968 - US Apollo 8, the first manned mission to the moon, returns safely to Earth after a historic six-day journey.

1969 - Libya, Sudan and United Arab Republic announce political, economic and military agreement in Tripoli.

1972 - Australia halts military aid to South Vietnam, ending its involvement in the Vietnam War.

1978 - Algerian President Houari Boumedienne, who ruled Algeria for more than 13 years, dies after six weeks in coma.

1979 - The Soviet Union invades Afghanistan.

1985 - Terrorists strike at holiday travellers in simultaneous attacks on Israel’s El Al airline at Rome and Vienna airports, killing 16 people.

1989 - Egypt and Syria resume diplomatic relations, ending a decade-old rift.

1992 - US shoots down an Iraqi fighter aircraft when two Iraqi warplanes turned to confront US F-16 jets in UN-restricted airspace over southern Iraq.

1995 - Israeli troops in Ramallah end 28 years of occupation.

1999 - Oil-slick from the sunken tanker Erika spreads along the west coast of France.

2004 - Opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko wins Ukraine’s presidency after a historic and wrenching election.

2007 - Former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a bomb blast in Rawalpindi.

2009 - UAE signs agreement with South Korea to build four civilian nuclear reactors.

2011 - Two speeding passenger buses collide, killing at least 35 people on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Bangladesh.