December 27, 2001: Al Ketbi wins Giants Endurance Championship

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

December 27, 2001: Al Ketbi wins Giants Endurance Championship

Al Ketbi and Hill Brae Ro Derick registered a ride-high average speed of 27.63km/h to win comfortably in the end

Image Credit:
Hill Brae Ro Derick ridden by Saeed Abdullah Al Ketbi, finishing first at the 1st Emirates Giants Championship Endurance Ride at the Endurance village in Abu Dhabi. - Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

2001 - Saeed Abdullah Al Ketbi riding Hill Brae Ro Derick set a blistering pace in the last loop of the 122km First Emirates Giants Endurance Championship to record his first win in the UAE. Al Ketbi and Hill Brae Ro Derick registered a ride-high average speed of 27.63km/h to win comfortably in the end and drive away with the first prize, a gleaming Rolls Royce. The win, his first in the UAE despite a string of consistent performances which clinched him a berth in the UAE team of six for the 2000 World Championship, came in 5 hours 47 mins 44 seconds with a ride average speed of 21.05km/h.

Other important events

1825 - First public railroad using a steam locomotive is completed in England.

1932 - Radio City Music Hall opens in New York City.

1943 - German warship “Scharnhorst” sunk in Barents Sea during Second World War.

1945 - The World Bank is created with an agreement signed by 28 nations.

1949 - The Netherlands grants sovereignty to Indonesia after more than three centuries.

1956 - United Nations fleet begins clearing the Suez Canal after the Suez War.

1968 - US Apollo 8, the first manned mission to the moon, returns safely to Earth after a historic six-day journey.

1969 - Libya, Sudan and United Arab Republic announce political, economic and military agreement in Tripoli.

1972 - Australia halts military aid to South Vietnam, ending its involvement in the Vietnam War.

1978 - Algerian President Houari Boumedienne, who ruled Algeria for more than 13 years, dies after six weeks in coma.

1979 - The Soviet Union invades Afghanistan.

1985 - Terrorists strike at holiday travellers in simultaneous attacks on Israel’s El Al airline at Rome and Vienna airports, killing 16 people.

1989 - Egypt and Syria resume diplomatic relations, ending a decade-old rift.

1992 - US shoots down an Iraqi fighter aircraft when two Iraqi warplanes turned to confront US F-16 jets in UN-restricted airspace over southern Iraq.

1995 - Israeli troops in Ramallah end 28 years of occupation.

1999 - Oil-slick from the sunken tanker Erika spreads along the west coast of France.

2004 - Opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko wins Ukraine’s presidency after a historic and wrenching election.

2007 - Former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a bomb blast in Rawalpindi.

2009 - UAE signs agreement with South Korea to build four civilian nuclear reactors.

2011 - Two speeding passenger buses collide, killing at least 35 people on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Bangladesh.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Barney and the art of the non-bath

Opinion Gallery

Best illustrations of the year 2016
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees