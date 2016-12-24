December 25, 2001: Train crash in Indonesia kills 42

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

December 25, 2001: Train crash in Indonesia kills 42

Today in History: December 25, 2001: Train crash in Indonesia kills 42

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Police and rescue workers searching for more train accident victims in Indonesia's Central Java province.
Gulf News
 

2001 - At least 42 people were killed and dozens injured when two trains packed with holidaymakers collided on the Indonesian island of Java, police said. The two economy class trains, the Mpu Jaya coming from Jakarta and the Gaya Baru heading to Jakarta, collided at Ketanggungan station, some 20km south of Brebes and 270km east of Jakarta early in the morning. “The Gaya Baru, which was halting at the station, was hit at quite high speed by the Mpu Jaya,” Transport Minister Agum Gumelar said shortly after returning to Jakarta after a visit to Ketanggungan. Gumelar said the Mpu Jaya had ignored a red light and entered the track that Gaya Baru was on. He added that the driver of Mpu Jaya was alive but with a broken arm and was now being questioned.

Other important events:

1066 - Norman invader William the Conqueror becomes king of England.

1741 - Swedish astronomer Anders Celsius creates the Centigrade temperature scale.

1776 - General George Washington and his troops cross the Delaware River for a surprise attack against British Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.

1897 - Italy cedes Kassala to Egypt.

1923 - The Imperial Theater opens in New York City, US.

1926 - Hirohito becomes emperor of Japan, succeeding his father, Emperor Yoshihito.

1936 - Mutinous warlords in China release Chiang Kai-shek after kidnapping him and holding him for 12 days.

1941 - Hong Kong surrenders to Japan in Second World War.

1959 - Soviet Union agrees to give financial and technical aid to Syria.

1971 - Fire burns down hotel in Seoul, South Korea, killing 139 people.

1974 - Cyclone devastates Darwin, Australia.

1977 - Comedian Charlie Chaplin dies at the age of 88.

1986 - An Iraqi Airways jetliner with 107 people aboard explodes as it attempts a forced landing on a remote desert airstrip in Saudi Arabia. Sixty-two people are killed.

1989 - Deposed Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife, Elena are executed in Romania.

1991 - Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union.

1994 - Algeria grants permission for a French jetliner to fly to France with Muslim militant hijackers and their hostages.

1996 - A tropical storm lashes the Pacific island of Borneo, killing at least 120 people.

1999 - Astronauts release the newly repaired Hubble Space Telescope from space shuttle Discovery.

2003 - A plane bound for Beirut crashes into the sea after takeoff from Benin killing more than 80 people.

2006 - Ethiopian warplanes attack two Islamist-held airfields in Somalia.

2011 - Bomb attacks on Nigerian churches during Christmas services kill at least 32.

2015 - Zahran Aloush, the head of Jaish Al Islam, one of the most powerful Syrian rebel groups, dies in aerial raid.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Algeria
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Barney and the art of the non-bath

Opinion Gallery

Best illustrations of the year 2016
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway