December 24, 2006: Turkmen ruler laid to rest in lavish funeral

Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan leads a UAE delegation at the funeral of Turkmenistan President Saparmurat Niyazov. - Gulf News Archives

Turkmen ruler laid to rest in lavish funeral

2006 - Thousands of mourners in black paid their last respects to Turkmenistan’s ruler Saparmurat Niyazov at a lavish state funeral, as questions mounted about the future direction of this Central Asian state. In a carefully-scripted ceremony held under tight security, Niyazov’s body lay in state for public viewing at a presidential palace in Ashgabat before being buried in the ornate golden-domed family mausoleum. Hundreds of men, many wearing large fur hats and long black coats, crowded outside the mausoleum in Kipchak during a funeral ceremony that mixed Soviet military style with Islamic ritual in this mostly Muslim country. The mourning ceremonies started with a long queue of Turkmens mixed with foreign dignitaries streaming solemnly past the man who styled himself as Turkmenbashi.

December 24

1524 - Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama, who discovered a sea route around Africa to India, dies in Cochin, India.

1798 - Britain and Russia sign alliance against France.

1814 - US and Britain sign Treaty of Ghent in Belgium, ending War of 1812.

1906 - Canadian physicist Reginald A. Fessenden becomes the first to broadcast a music programme over the radio.

1933 - Paris express train derails, killing 160, and leaving 300 injured.

1937 - Japanese troops capture Hangchow in China.

1942 - Admiral Jean Darlan, French administrator of North Africa, is assassinated in Algiers.

1943 - US President Franklin D. Roosevelt appoints General Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces as part of Operation Overlord.

1951 - Libya gains independence from Italy.

1954 - Laos gains its independence.

1979 - An estimated 80,000 Soviet soldiers invade Afghanistan.

1987 - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran dies in Chennai.

1989 - Deposed Panamanian leader General Manuel Antonio Noriega surrenders.

1994 - Militants seize a French jetliner in Algiers and take 239 people hostage.

1995 - Israel hands over Bethlehem to Palestine after 28 years of occupation.

1999 - The President of the Ivory Coast, Henri Konan Bédié, is overthrown in a coup. Robert Guei becomes military ruler.

2002 - Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurates the first line of the Delhi Metro.

2007 - Uzbekistan’s authoritarian President Islam Karimov wins a new term in office in an election dismissed by critics as a sham.

2008 - An explosion tears through an apartment building in southern Ukraine, killing at least 17 people.

2009 - Yemen air strikes kill 34 Al Qaida militants in Shabwah.

2010 - Former Kerala chief Minister and Congress party veteran K. Karunakaran dies in a private hospital in India. He was 92.

2011 - A Southern California teenager, Jordan Romero, 15, becomes the youngest person to reach the summits of the seven tallest mountains on Earth.