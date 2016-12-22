December 23, 1996: Jazz patron Scott dies

Jazz patron Scott dies

1996 - Ronnie Scott, the jazz saxophonist whose London club became a haunt for the most famous jazz musicians in the world, collapsed and died at his London home at the age of 69. Scott, who founded the club bearing his name in Soho in 1959, was found dead. The cause of his death was not known. Tributes from the jazz world poured in for Scott, whose rollcall of stars at the club ranged from Dizzie Gillespie and Sarah Vaughan to Django Reinhardt and Jimi Hendrix. “He was a great character as well as a wonderful musician. Scott, known for his wacky sense of humour and for dressing all in black, started playing at the age of 13 and was inspired to open his club after discovering the jazz scene in New York.

December 23

1832 - French take Antwerp, forcing Holland to recognise Belgium’s independence.

1861 - Sultan of Turkey agrees to unification of Moldavia and Wallachia as Romania.

1909 - Albert I becomes King of the Belgians.

1913 - The Federal Reserve System is established the US.

1923 - Wladyslaw Grabski becomes Prime Minister of Poland for the second time.

1947 - The transistor is invented at the Bell Telephone Laboratories in New Jersey.

1948 - Japanese Premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese Second World War leaders are executed in Tokyo.

1950 - Vietnam becomes a sovereign nation.

1972 - Earthquake kills 10,000 in Nicaragua.

1978 - Alitalia DC-9 crashes into the sea near Palermo, killing at least 108 people.

1986 - Voyager ends its historic un-refuelled, non-stop trip around the world with a safe desert landing after a nine-day flight.

1990 - Slovenes vote overwhelmingly in favour of secession from Yugoslavia.

1994 - Bosnian Muslims and Serbs sign a ceasefire.

1995 - Aleksander Kwasniewski becomes President of Poland after defeating Lech Walesa in the presidential election.

1997 - Gunmen charge into a village of rebel sympathisers in Chiapas, Mexico, and kill 45 people, including 15 children.

2003 - An explosion at a natural gas field near Chongqing in China’s Sichuan province kills at least 198 people.

2004 - Former Indian prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao dies after suffering a heart attack.

2006 - UN Security Council votes unanimously to impose the first set of sanctions on Iran.

2007 - The world’s last Hindu monarchy is swept aside in Nepal.

2008 - Real Estate Regulatory Authority launches newly-created online registration of tenancy contracts in Dubai.

2012 - Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar retires from one-day cricket after playing 463 matches.

2013 - Inventor of AK-47 automatic rifle, Mikhail Kalashnikov, dies at the age of 94.