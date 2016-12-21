December 22, 1999: Sri Lankan President Chandrika wins second term

Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga, delivers a speech on television in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Gulf News Archives

Sri Lankan President Chandrika wins second term

1999 - Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga returned to office for a second term, determined to step up the war against Tamil rebels and push through her peace plan for greater Tamil self-rule. Hours after her government was sworn in, Defence Minister Anurudha Ratwatte said the armed forces would be modernised, the intelligence network revamped and the war will be pursued against the rebels. On the political front, Chandrika would press ahead with her plan to give the provinces more power. “There is no individual on this earth more determined than I am to end this country’s wretched and mindless bloodshed and destruction,” Chandrika said after a simple swearing-in ceremony at her official residence.

December 22

1815 - Mexican revolutionary priest Jose Maria Morelos is executed by Spanish for treason.

1929 - Round table conference opens between British Viceroy and Indian party leaders on dominion status for India.

1937 - Lincoln Tunnel opens in New York City.

1947 - Italian constituent assembly adopts new constitution.

1956 - The last Anglo-French forces leave Port Said, Egypt, following the Suez War.

1963 - Greek cruise ship TSMS Laconia catches fire and sinks in North Atlantic killing 150 people.

1972 - An earthquake in Managua, Nicaragua kills more than 12,000 people.

1979 - UN lifts economic sanctions imposed against Rhodesia 14 years earlier.

1985 - Winnie Mandela, defying expulsion order, is arrested.

1988 - South Africa grants independence to South West Africa, which will become Namibia.

1989 - Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu is toppled. He and his wife Elena flee Bucharest.

1991 - Twenty-one US sailors drown when an Israeli ferry taking them from shore capsizes.

1992 - A Libyan Boeing 727 on a domestic flight crashes, killing all 157 people aboard.

1993 - Alina Fernandez Revuelta, daughter of Cuban President Fidel Castro, leaves Cuba and is granted political asylum in the United States.

1994 - Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi resigns over a bribery scandal.

2001 - Hamid Karzai is sworn in as President of Afghanistan in the first peaceful transfer of power in 28 years.

2004 - Turkey and Syria sign free-trade pact.

2009 - Former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher comes out of retirement and signs a one-year contract with Mercedes-Benz team.

2012 - Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar retires from one-day international cricket.

2013 - Prince Mesha’al Bin Abdullah Al Saud is appointed Governor of Makkah Province.

2014 - Beji Qaid Al Sebsi is declared the winner of Tunisia’s first free presidential election since 1956.