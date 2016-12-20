Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

December 19, 1991: Yeltsin takes over Kremlin

Russian president seizes control of the Soviet Foreign and Interior ministries and secret police, ignoring President Mikhail Gorbachev’s pleas for a ‘legal’ transfer of authority

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Russian President Boris Yeltsin seized control of the Kremlin, the Soviet Foreign and Interior ministries and secret police, ignoring President Mikhail Gorbachev’s pleas for a “legal” transfer of authority.

A series of decrees was signed before Yeltsin flew to Italy. He stripped the Soviet government of all its organs except the ministries of Defence and Atomic Energy.

Russian authorities were ordered to take over all Gorbachev’s official assets, including foreign currency, and the Inter-republican Economic Committee, which has sought to manage the economy for the past few months.

The report gave no time frame. There was no word on the status of Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze or to whom Soviet ambassadors would report.

Other important events:

1907 A coal mine explosion in Jacobs Creek, Pennsylvania, kills 239 workers.

1909 Civil war erupts in Honduras.

1946 War breaks out in Indochina as troops under Ho Chi Minh launch widespread attacks against the French.

Related Links

1951 New Treaty of Friendship is signed between Oman and Britain, recognising full independence of the sultanate.

1955 Sudan’s parliament declares independence.

1962 Senegal’s President Leopold Senghor takes charge of the government in Dakar.

1963 The Berlin Wall is opened for the first time, allowing West Berliners to visit family members in East Berlin during the Christmas season.

1966 UN General Assembly endorses a draft treaty banning the use of mass destruction weapons in space.

1974 Nelson A. Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice-President of US, replacing Gerald R. Ford, who became President.

1978 Indian Parliament ousts former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

1980 Two major power generating sets are inaugurated in the village of Hatta, Dubai.

1984 Britain signs agreement with China handing Hong Kong over to Peking’s Communist rulers in 13 years’ time.

1990 Albanian authorities formally recognise the country’s first non-communist party.

1992 Taiwan holds its first full legislative elections after retiring hundreds of lawmakers who were elected in China in 1949 and stayed in office.

1994 Russian forces bomb Chechnya’s capital Grozny and edged closer to the city in the fiercest fighting.

1995 The first Russian soldiers arrive in Bosnia for a Nato-led peacekeeping mission.

1996 Former Indian Prime Minister Narasimha Rao steps down from his last government post after corruption charges.

1999 China regains Macau after 442 years of Portuguese rule.

2003 Libya to scrap weapons of mass destruction.

2006 A Libyan court convicts five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor and condemns them to death for infecting 400 children with HIV.

2007 Former Hyundai CEO Lee Myung-bak claims victory in South Korea’s presidential election.

2010 Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar becomes the first batsman to score 50 Test Centuries.

2011 Kim Jong-un is named successor of his father Kim Jong-il as North Korean leader.

2012 Park Geun-hye is elected as first woman president of South Korea.

2015 Rwanda votes ‘yes’ to change the constitution to allow President Paul Kagame to potentially rule until 2034.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Sachin Tendulkar
follow this tag on MGNSachin Tendulkar
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

A new kind of outsourcing

Opinion Gallery

Beyond Words - Series 50
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed