December 18, 1991: Emirates deal for Boeing

Today in History: December 18, 1991: Emirates deal for Boeing

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines, is shown announcing the Emirates contract to Boeing. To his left is Maurice Flanagan, Emirates gronp managing director and to his right is Seddik Belyamani, Boeing vice president (international sales). - Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

1991 - Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates airline, announced the award of a $2 billion (Dh7.35 billion) contract to Boeing for the purchase of 14 new twin-engined, wide-bodied, Boeing 777 aircraft for the carrier.

He also stated that this crucial, long-awaited decision was taken after a two-year comprehensive and exhaustive study of four different aircraft types and as a result of the recommendation of the airline’s management team.

Shaikh Ahmad emphasised that “we believe that the Boeing 777 is the right type of aircraft for Emirates to continue our growth into the 21st century.”

He confirmed that there are seven firm orders for the new aircraft, which will be delivered between 1996 and 1997, while the rest will follow between 1998 and 2000.

Other important events:

1865 - Slavery officially abolished in the US.

1890 - Frederick Lugard occupies Uganda for the British East Africa Company.

1927 - Chiang Kai-shek overthrows the Hankow government in China.

1940 - Adolf Hitler signs a secret directive ordering preparations for a Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.

1956 - Japan is admitted to United Nations.

1958 - First communications satellite broadcast is made in the United Nations.

1961 - India annexes the Portuguese colonies of Goa, Daman and Diu.

1969 - Britain’s parliament abolishes the death penalty for murder.

1972 - US begins the heaviest bombing of North Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

1978 - Dominica joins United Nations.

1979 - Rhodesian leaders Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe initial an agreement ending the seven-year bush war against white domination.

1981 - Unanimous United Nations vote declares Israel’s annexation of Golan Heights “null and void”.

1991 - Inkatha leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi withdraws from negotiations on ending apartheid.

1992 - Kim Young-sam becomes South Korea’s first civilian President after 32 years of military rule.

1994 - Former Communists win Bulgarian elections.

1999 - Sri Lankan president Chandrika Kumaratunga injured in assassination attempt at an election rally in Colombo.

2004 - Sudan starts withdrawing the troops in Darfur ahead of an evening deadline to end fighting.

2007 - Jacob Zuma is elected the leader of the African National Congress party.

2011 - Last US troops cross the border, formally marking the end of the Iraq War.

2012 - Six polio vaccination workers are killed by militants in Karachi, Pakistan.

2013 - India’s parliament passes the Lokpal (anti-corruption) Bill, 46 years after it was introduced.

2015 - Al Jubail Vegetable and Fish Market opens in Sharjah.

