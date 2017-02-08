Women of America: We’re going on strike. Join us so Trump will see our power

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AP

Women of America: We’re going on strike. Join us so Trump will see our power

The women’s marches of January 21 have shown that in the US, too, a new feminist movement may be in the making and it is important not to lose momentum

Gulf News
 

The massive women’s marches of January 21 may mark the beginning of a new wave of militant feminist struggle. But what exactly will be its focus? In our view, it is not enough to oppose United States President Donald Trump and his aggressively misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist policies. We also need to target the ongoing neoliberal attack on social provision and labour rights.

While Trump’s blatant misogyny was the immediate trigger for the huge response on 21 January, the attack on women (and all working people) long predates his administration. Women’s conditions of life, especially those of women of colour and of working, unemployed and migrant women, have steadily deteriorated over the last 30 years — thanks to financialisation and corporate globalisation.

Lean-in feminism and other variants of corporate feminism have failed the overwhelming majority of us, who do not have access to individual self-promotion and advancement and whose conditions of life can be improved only through policies that defend social reproduction, secure reproductive justice and guarantee labour rights. As we see it, the new wave of women’s mobilisation must address all these concerns in a frontal way. It must be a feminism for the 99 per cent.

The kind of feminism we seek is already emerging internationally, in struggles across the globe: From the women’s strike in Poland against the abortion ban to the women’s strikes and marches in Latin America against male violence; from the vast women’s demonstration of last November in Italy to the protests and the women’s strike in defence of reproductive rights in South Korea and Ireland.

What is striking about these mobilisations is that several of them combined struggles against male violence with opposition to the casualisation of labour and wage inequality, while also opposing homophobia, transphobia and xenophobic immigration policies. Together, they herald a new international feminist movement with an expanded agenda: At once anti-racist, anti-imperialist, anti-heterosexist and anti-neoliberal.

We want to contribute to the development of this new, more expansive feminist movement.

As a first step, we propose to help build an international strike against male violence and in defence of reproductive rights on March 8. In this, we join with feminist groups from around 30 countries who have called for such a strike.

The idea is to mobilise women, including trans women, and all who support them in an international day of struggle — a day of striking, marching, blocking roads, bridges, squares, abstaining from domestic, care and work, boycotting, calling out misogynistic politicians and companies, striking in educational institutions. These actions are aimed at making visible the needs and aspirations of those whom lean-in feminism ignored: Women in the formal labour market, women working in the sphere of social reproduction and care, and unemployed and precarious working women.

In embracing a feminism for the 99 per cent, we take inspiration from the Argentinian coalition Ni Una Menos. Violence against women, as they define it, has many facets: It is domestic violence, but also the violence of the market, of debt, of capitalist property relations, and of the state; the violence of discriminatory policies against queer women; the violence of state criminalisation of migratory movements; the violence of mass incarceration; and the institutional violence against women’s bodies through abortion bans and lack of access to free health care and free abortion.

Their perspective informs our determination to oppose the institutional, political, cultural and economic attacks on Muslim and migrant women, on women of colour and working and unemployed women, on gender nonconforming and trans women. The women’s marches of January 21 have shown that in the US, too, a new feminist movement may be in the making. It is important not to lose momentum.

Let us join together on March 8 to strike, walk out, march and demonstrate. Let us use the occasion of this international day of action to be done with lean-in feminism and to build in its place a feminism for the 99 per cent, a grassroots, anti-capitalist feminism — a feminism in solidarity with working women, their families and their allies throughout the world.

— Guardian News and Media Limited

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Italy
    follow this tag on MGNItaly

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14American universities must take a stand
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

    Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

    Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

    Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

    Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

    88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

    88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE