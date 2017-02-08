Women of America: We’re going on strike. Join us so Trump will see our power

The women’s marches of January 21 have shown that in the US, too, a new feminist movement may be in the making and it is important not to lose momentum

The massive women’s marches of January 21 may mark the beginning of a new wave of militant feminist struggle. But what exactly will be its focus? In our view, it is not enough to oppose United States President Donald Trump and his aggressively misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist policies. We also need to target the ongoing neoliberal attack on social provision and labour rights.

While Trump’s blatant misogyny was the immediate trigger for the huge response on 21 January, the attack on women (and all working people) long predates his administration. Women’s conditions of life, especially those of women of colour and of working, unemployed and migrant women, have steadily deteriorated over the last 30 years — thanks to financialisation and corporate globalisation.

Lean-in feminism and other variants of corporate feminism have failed the overwhelming majority of us, who do not have access to individual self-promotion and advancement and whose conditions of life can be improved only through policies that defend social reproduction, secure reproductive justice and guarantee labour rights. As we see it, the new wave of women’s mobilisation must address all these concerns in a frontal way. It must be a feminism for the 99 per cent.

The kind of feminism we seek is already emerging internationally, in struggles across the globe: From the women’s strike in Poland against the abortion ban to the women’s strikes and marches in Latin America against male violence; from the vast women’s demonstration of last November in Italy to the protests and the women’s strike in defence of reproductive rights in South Korea and Ireland.

What is striking about these mobilisations is that several of them combined struggles against male violence with opposition to the casualisation of labour and wage inequality, while also opposing homophobia, transphobia and xenophobic immigration policies. Together, they herald a new international feminist movement with an expanded agenda: At once anti-racist, anti-imperialist, anti-heterosexist and anti-neoliberal.

We want to contribute to the development of this new, more expansive feminist movement.

As a first step, we propose to help build an international strike against male violence and in defence of reproductive rights on March 8. In this, we join with feminist groups from around 30 countries who have called for such a strike.

The idea is to mobilise women, including trans women, and all who support them in an international day of struggle — a day of striking, marching, blocking roads, bridges, squares, abstaining from domestic, care and work, boycotting, calling out misogynistic politicians and companies, striking in educational institutions. These actions are aimed at making visible the needs and aspirations of those whom lean-in feminism ignored: Women in the formal labour market, women working in the sphere of social reproduction and care, and unemployed and precarious working women.

In embracing a feminism for the 99 per cent, we take inspiration from the Argentinian coalition Ni Una Menos. Violence against women, as they define it, has many facets: It is domestic violence, but also the violence of the market, of debt, of capitalist property relations, and of the state; the violence of discriminatory policies against queer women; the violence of state criminalisation of migratory movements; the violence of mass incarceration; and the institutional violence against women’s bodies through abortion bans and lack of access to free health care and free abortion.

Their perspective informs our determination to oppose the institutional, political, cultural and economic attacks on Muslim and migrant women, on women of colour and working and unemployed women, on gender nonconforming and trans women. The women’s marches of January 21 have shown that in the US, too, a new feminist movement may be in the making. It is important not to lose momentum.

Let us join together on March 8 to strike, walk out, march and demonstrate. Let us use the occasion of this international day of action to be done with lean-in feminism and to build in its place a feminism for the 99 per cent, a grassroots, anti-capitalist feminism — a feminism in solidarity with working women, their families and their allies throughout the world.

— Guardian News and Media Limited