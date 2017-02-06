With this victory Romania’s protesters have truly proved their mettle

The retraction of the ‘pro-corruption’ decree is a reward for the creativity and solidarity of the biggest demonstrations since communism’s fall

Sorin Grindeanu, the Romanian prime minister, announced Saturday night that the government will “find a legal way” to withdraw decrees that protesters say will decriminalise and shield corruption.

An executive order that reduces penalties for abuse of power prompted hundreds of thousands of people across Romania to come out in protest, when it was adopted last Tuesday.

The government on Sunday withdrew the decree, which stipulates lesser punishments for some acts of corruption. The change to the law is now expected to go to parliament — which is dominated by the ruling Social Democrats (PSD), Grindeanu’s party.

The announcement is a step back by the PSD in the face of public pressure, expressed through street protest. This week’s demonstrations were the largest in Romania since the fall of communism in December 1989.

Legislators are also supposed to be deciding on a separate PSD proposal that would free from jail those serving sentences of up to five years for offences including abuse of power.

These laws have been perceived by the protesters as a way to pardon and shorten the sentences of PSD politicians who have been convicted of corruption — or to clear the way for future abuses.

The head of the PSD and the government’s de facto leader is Liviu Dragnea, who is currently serving a suspended two-year jail sentence for vote-rigging, and is being prosecuted in a separate case for abuse of power. The proposed changes could allow Dragnea to become prime minister.

The PSD, which won elections in December with around 45 per cent of the vote, initially ignored pressure from the protesters. Dragnea called the protests “the beginning of a coup d’etat headed by the country’s centre-right president, Klaus Iohannis — a “coup” to threaten the PSD’s governing programme of wage increases and other reforms aimed at helping the poorest. Media outlets sympathetic to the government tried to discredit the National Anti-Corruption Agency, in charge of investigating high-level corruption, by suggesting it was a front for an anti-PSD witch hunt by Romania’s secret services and their political allies.

In response, Iohannis described last Tuesday, when the changes were passed, as “a day of mourning for the rule of law”. Now trying to depict himself as spearheading anti-PSD feeling, he said on Friday: “I have hundreds of thousands of my Romanians protesting”.

Saturday’s moves constitute a provisional victory for the protesters, but many are bracing themselves for a long battle to safeguard democracy in Romania.

While the most immediate threat is the government’s apparent willingness to circumvent democratic practices in order to safeguard its allies, the PSD’s political enemies are no innocent defenders of democracy either. Iohannis seeks political gains by associating himself with the protests, and risks tainting the non-partisan style of the demonstrations.

Benefits of transparency

Moreover, Romania’s anti-corruption agency could benefit from more transparency to make it less vulnerable to politicisation. While there can be no doubt that the PSD’s attacks on the agency are meant to weaken the anti-corruption struggle, the agency has enjoyed an almost mythological status that has protected it from public scrutiny. Its track record of speedy convictions and reliance on information from the secret services has created room for questions about due process.

And seeing the protesters as defenders of the agency is a simplification that benefits the anti-PSD political camp. In reality, the Romanian people are protesting in favour of well-functioning institutions and accountability.

The demonstrators will remain on high alert after this weekend. The behaviour of the PSD this week bore an uncanny resemblance to the first months of the Law and Justice government in Poland, when major constitutional changes were passed late at night. Dragnea’s rhetoric, and his claims that those challenging his party are out to destroy its mission to help the poor, are also reminiscent of Poland. Over the past year the Law and Justice party’s first line of defence against criticism has been its pro-social measures. Authoritarianism mixed with a redistributive agenda is the political recipe of the moment.

But the people protesting in Romania this week are opponents to be reckoned with. The country has seen several waves of mass protests since 2012, so the demonstrators are experienced and organised. Solidarity networks that provided protesters with food and services were fast to emerge, and clashes with the police have been isolated.

The protesters have so far managed to steer away from harmful associations with opposition parties; they have a mixed demographic, and while some have used discriminatory language, blaming the poor for voting PSD, others reject such rhetoric.

As the protesters returned home last night, they faced the daunting task of keeping up pressure on a government that will still try to reduce penalties for the corrupt. Romania’s streets are the main guardians of democracy in this country, and the good news is when governments tighten the screw, it inspires a wave of civic creativity. In many ways this past, intense week was just the start.

Claudia Ciobanu is a freelance reporter covering central and eastern Europe.