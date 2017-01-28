Why Mexico needs a revolution

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AFP

Why Mexico needs a revolution

The country urgently requires a complete makeover of its political system, not further piecemeal reforms that do nothing to solve people’s everyday problems

Gulf News
 

The word democracy has become trivialised in Mexico’s political discourse. Many who despised the old presidential system and devoted themselves to fighting it now despise democracy. If the problem used to be that the president had too much power, now they say he doesn’t have enough.

Fundamentally, democracy exists to protect the rights of citizens against their rulers. But democracy in Mexico is an instrument used to elect rulers, then ensure nobody meddles in decision-making.

What is the right balance? In the context of appalling political management and at the start of a crucial political year, we need to debate why the country is not progressing despite so many changes and reforms undertaken in different areas. That is the only way to find a way out of this dangerous moment.

Two issues people agree are of foremost relevance: The Mexican government’s inefficiency and the rock-bottom quality of public services. People see these related issues in causal terms: The government provides bad services because it is badly organised.

Certainly there is a relation here, but one must understand the causes because a mistaken diagnosis will produce the wrong solution.

Since at least 1963, when so-called party MPs were created, the country has seen many political and electoral reforms that have at best yielded partial results. Only some have improved the system, such as the 1996 reforms that created a professional electoral system. Reforms have tackled existing problems among politicians, but none have managed to find a way to listen and respond to ordinary citizens. Most of these reforms merely ended up redistributing power among those who already held it. As Albert Einstein once famously said, madness is expecting different results when you keep doing the same thing over and over again. Why do politicians think superficial interventions will solve Mexico’s political problems?

Physically and legally secure

I do not dispute the need for reforms, but do they really work? Dozens of political and electoral reforms, and hundreds of economic, tax and social rights reforms, have not managed to raise people’s confidence in those running their affairs. People still don’t believe that their streets will be paved nor do they feel physically and legally secure.

When one wonders why the economy is not growing faster, the answer is obvious to people. And it’s so obvious that politicians refuse to see it. It’s all because there’s little confidence in the way the government functions. The system is designed to extract people’s money, and safeguard the privileges of those inside and around the political system.

Meanwhile, citizens fear government abuse and live amid uncertainty regarding their personal safety and the security of their property. Even paying taxes is complicated.

The old political system from the time of former president Plutarco Elias Calle in the first half of the 20th century concentrated power and created institutions out of conflict in the period following the 1911 revolution. Today’s problems are, to some extent, the result of the success of that structure while they also reflect a growing population and social, political and economic diversity.

While much has changed, thanks to past reforms, the old system still continues — with one big difference: The system that used to work well enough to meet people’s minimum needs, simply no longer does. Both problems and expectations have changed.

Clear and simple purpose

While politicians look around for small fixes to patch things up, the country needs a government that actually functions. Any future reforms would have to be based on a clear and simple purpose: To solve the problems of ordinary people and make their daily lives easier.

If this happened, it would set off a veritable political revolution in Mexico. So far, the proposals have been to return to what used to work, meaning the re-centralisation of power. But that was an option that disappeared the day the economy was liberalised.

What Mexico needs today is a political system for the 21st century, not the continuation, even through modern institutions, of the Porfiriato — Mexico’s Victorian period. That means transparency and accountability instead of privileges. If Mexico does no set this as its fundamental ambition, nothing will change.

— Worldcrunch 2017, in partnership with America Economia/New York Times News Service

Luis Rubio is chairman of Centre of Research for Development, an independent research institution devoted to the study of economic and political policy issues.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    86%

  • Disagree

    14%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    86%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14Building a wall of ignorance
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

    Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

    Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

    Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

    6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

    6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

    Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

    Woman to be deported for adultery

    Woman to be deported for adultery

    Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

    Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

    Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

    Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

    Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

    Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk