Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Image Credit: Hugo A. Sanchez/©Gulf News

Why GOP Electoral College members can vote against Trump

As a matter of federal constitutional law, there is little basis for thinking that electors must side with their party’s candidate when that candidate carries the state

Gulf News
 

With the Electoral College set to meet next week, millions of Americans horrified by the prospect of a Donald J. Trump presidency have implored red-state electors to vote for Hillary Clinton or an establishment Republican. Millions of Americans supportive of Trump find these efforts galling. But both sides agree on what to call such electors: “faithless.”

This is a loaded label. Is it warranted? Do presidential electors have an obligation to ratify their state’s popular vote?

As a matter of state law, the answer is mixed. Just over half of the states have enacted measures that instruct electors to vote for their party’s designated candidate. The rest have not. And even in the states that tell their electors how to vote, the penalties for disobeying tend to be modest and to go unenforced.

As a matter of federal constitutional law, there is little basis for thinking that electors must side with their party’s candidate when that candidate carries the state. The Constitution says only that they “shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot.” Some evidence suggests that the framers envisioned the independent judgment of electors as a check against populist passions. Alexander Hamilton, for instance, wrote that the Electoral College would allow the presidency to be decided “by men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station, and acting under circumstances favorable to deliberation.”

The primary purpose of the Electoral College, however, was nothing so high-minded. It was to facilitate political compromise and shore up the power of slaveholding states by allowing them to count three-fifths of their slaves toward their allotment of votes. That sorry history does not clarify or constrain how a member of the college should behave today.

The charge that electors who vote their conscience are faithless, then, is not well grounded in authoritative legal sources. If anything, the law points toward a flexible understanding of the elector’s role. The charge of faithlessness is rooted, instead, in custom and promise. Pledged electors have rarely used their discretion, and never in a way that altered the outcome of a presidential race. Knowing this, Americans go to the polls assuming their electors will vote for the candidate who wins their state. Any other choice may seem a breach of the people’s trust.

This tradition is compelling in ordinary times, but these are extraordinary ones. Clinton received substantially more votes than Trump, and allegations of voter intimidation and suppression have clouded his victories in key states. Still more disconcerting, many of Trump’s critics believe he is not just an embodiment of the unqualified trickster with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity” feared by Hamilton; they believe he is a one-man constitutional crisis who empowers white nationalists, conflates his business interests with the public good and displays contempt for the rule of law. They fear he could use existing institutions to destroy our liberal democracy, just as autocrats have done abroad.

In light of these allegations, the practice of sticking with the state’s top vote-getter loses moral force. It cannot override a more basic obligation to preserve the country and the Constitution.

Those who have been calling for electors to be “faithless” have thus ceded too much linguistic ground. Indeed, their terminology has things backward. If a member of the Electoral College sincerely believes that Trump is as awful as alleged, then for her to take a stand against him - with the eyes of the nation upon her and at significant personal risk - would be an act of profound constitutional fidelity. Thanks to the Republican elector Christopher Suprun of Texas, we have now seen what such fidelity looks like.

The fact that an elector can vote her conscience does not necessarily mean she should. The proper course of action depends not only on what Trump might be like in the White House, but also on what the effects of an Electoral College revolt would be. Trump’s critics may be overstating or misreading the danger he poses. The effort to thwart his presidency may be so unlikely to succeed, or so likely to cause destructive political alienation and social unrest, that the game is not worth the candle. A failed attempt might only feed Trump’s paranoia and aggravate his illiberal tendencies.

These are all issues wavering electors have to consider. But wherever it leads, the campaign to turn them away from Trump ought to unite his supporters and detractors on one issue: the folly of the Electoral College. If this campaign reveals that electors by and large feel compelled to behave like “party lackeys and intellectual nonentities,” as Justice Robert Jackson once put it, then the college serves no redeeming function. If, on the other hand, electors begin to feel increasingly emboldened to disregard their state vote, then we have a recipe for partisan mischief and structural instability that should scare all Americans in the years ahead.

Either way, the renewed public interest in the Electoral College underscores the need to do away with this antiquated and fundamentally undemocratic institution.

— David Pozen is a professor at Columbia Law School

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Hillary Clinton
    follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton

    also in Thinkers

    EDITORIAL CARTOONSBeing passionate about work counts
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party