Image Credit: AP

Why a civilian should lead the Pentagon

History should inform US Congress’ decision about James Mattis as defence secretary when it comes to something as basic as deciding on the control of the military

Gulf News
 

As a combat veteran of the Marine Corps and a longtime admirer of General James Mattis, I was sad to announce earlier this month that I could not in good conscience support granting him a waiver to serve as America’s 26th secretary of defence.

I explained that my decision was motivated not by political considerations but by concern for the enduring American principle of civilian control of the military. I lauded Mattis’ eminent qualifications and leadership skills while affirming that this central tenet of American democracy should matter more than any single individual.

What happened next was revealing.

Despite my considered words, I got an earful from Marines across the United States, including men I served alongside in Iraq. They called and wrote letters. They tweeted and texted. In some colourful language that I can’t repeat in this space, they questioned my loyalty to the Marine Corps and to America. Paradoxically, their passionate defence of Mattis and their anger towards me confirmed my reservations about his appointment. For me, the reaction immediately verified the wisdom of Congress in establishing a cooling-off period for former military leaders. The anger that my stance elicited among many of my fellow Marines demonstrated, albeit on a small scale, the danger to American democracy of a defence secretary coming to power with the ardent loyalty of the men and women he recently commanded.

The members of Congress who, in 1947, enshrined in law this period of separation had fresh memories of the Second World War. Like America’s Founding Fathers, they recognised that political leaders should derive their authority from the will of the people — not the personal fealty of members of the armed forces. As a result, they were wary of a decorated general slipping off his uniform and immediately stepping into an ostensibly civilian role. In addition, they were justifiably apprehensive about installing a secretary of defence who could be perceived as partial to one service over the others.

More than a half-century later, these concerns are still highly relevant. Americans should ask themselves whether the reputation of their military as a highly professional, nonpartisan institution would be tainted if its most respected leaders were allowed to seamlessly segue into political positions. That’s why, instead of simply rubber-stamping President-elect Donald Trump’s choice, it is critical that they engage in a meaningful debate before discarding this well-established precedent.

The last time a recently-retired military man, George Marshall, was permitted to lead the Pentagon, the US was facing the prospect of ignominious defeat in the Korean War. Even then, congressional leaders specified that his waiver was a one-time exception to the rule. While America must confront an array of threats today, none of its national security challenges remotely compares to a massive war in the Far East. This history should inform Congress’ decision about Mattis. When it comes to something as basic as civilian control of the military, I strongly believe waivers should be granted for extraordinary circumstances — not extraordinary people.

Many of my fellow Democrats disagree. Recognising Mattis’ exceptional judgement and ability, they believe he could serve as a counterweight to Trump — a partial antidote to America’s new commander-in-chief’s profound lack of expertise, experience and discipline on matters of national security. I certainly sympathise with this view. However, I am equally concerned about the kinds of decisions that will emanate from the White House if, as appears likely, the national security adviser, the homeland security secretary and the defence secretary are all former generals. The American people should demand a diversity of views and experiences — both military and civilian — in the Situation Room.

When debate on Mattis’ waiver resumes next month, a long-standing precedent will be at stake. Future generations of American leaders — perhaps facing circumstances far more perilous than now — will look at how America had dealt with this test of its commitment to civilian control of the military. Congress will be wise to uphold this time-honoured principle by denying Mattis a waiver to serve as secretary of defence.

— Washington Post

Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, represents Arizona’s 7th District in the US House of Representatives.

