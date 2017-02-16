What does Donald Trump’s handshake say about him?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: The Washington Post

What does Donald Trump’s handshake say about him?

The US president’s aggressive ‘yank-shakes’ are like his political pronouncements – unpredictable and self-serving

Gulf News
 

When United States President Donald Trump shakes hands, he frequently pats the other person on the top of their hand. One couldn’t help noticing this when he met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, because during the 19 seconds that they were shaking hands, Trump managed to pat Abe’s hand no less than six times. Patting someone’s hand in this way pretends to be an affectionate gesture of approval, but its real purpose is to remind the other person who’s actually in charge. It’s what psychologists call a “status reminder”.

Another way that Trump reminds people of his superior status is by patting them on the arm or back during or after the handshake, and if the other person is so bold as to pat him back, he trumps them by producing an additional, terminal pat. Trump instinctively understands the rules governing patting — which are that the more important person reserves the right to pat the less important person, and if mutual patting occurs, has the right to execute the final pat.

But the most peculiar thing about Trump’s handshake style is his habit of pushing people away or, more commonly, pulling them towards him during the handshake. The news clips are full of examples of Trump pumping people’s hands and then yanking them towards him. When Trump greeted Justin Trudeau this week, there was every expectation that he’d try to strong-arm the Canadian Prime Minister. But Trudeau had been well-briefed, because as Trump extended his hand, Trudeau stepped right up to him, grabbing his right arm with free left hand. This, and the fact that Trudeau had managed to invade his personal space, made it virtually impossible for Trump to remind Trudeau who was really in charge by giving his hand a good yank.

So why does Trump feel the need to physically manoeuvre people like this, and what does it say about his character?

There are several possible explanations for Trump’s “yank-shake”. One is that Trump has an irresistible urge to bring people closer to him, to get them on side, and this expresses itself in his habit of pulling people towards him. In support of this explanation it’s worth noting that there are occasions when, having pulled someone towards him, Trump will switch to a more intimate upright handclasp, which of course requires even closer proximity.

Another explanation for the “yank-shake” is that it enables Trump to impose himself on the situation by catching the other person unawares and doing something that they hadn’t anticipated.

There are ways that people can subvert the vital symmetry of the handshake — for example, by applying a vice-like grip, pumping the other person’s hand too vigorously, or rotating the wrist so that your own hand ends up on top and the other person’s underneath. These little attempts at oneupmanship are still acceptable, even though they lie outside the letter of the law.

But there are at least two good reasons why we can’t apply the same leniency to the “yank-shake”. First, it involves a really dramatic departure from normal practice and people’s expectations; and second, it doesn’t allow the person whose arm is being yanked to reciprocate and do the same thing to the yanker.

It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Trump’s attachment to it lies in the fact that it enables him to take control and impose himself on the person whose hand he’s shaking. However, by doing so, he displays his disregard, possibly even his contempt, for the sacred symmetry of the handshake and the precious opportunity that it offers us to treat each other as equals. There’s no way that Trump can yank people’s hands and still claim to uphold the principles of egalitarianism.

— Guardian News and Media Limited

Peter Collett is a psychologist and body-language expert.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    78%

  • Disagree

    22%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%33%0%67%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    78%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Japan
    follow this tag on MGNJapan

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 15Trump presidency is not crippled
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

    UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

    14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

    14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

    Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

    Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

    Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

    Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

    Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

    Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

    UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

    UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

    Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

    Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

    Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

    Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa