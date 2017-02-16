We know Kim Jong-nam was assassinated. After that, things get murky

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AP

We know Kim Jong-nam was assassinated. After that, things get murky

Was it Kim Jong-un? Or state security? Did China play a role? The possibilities are myriad in the lurid, murderous world of North Korean power struggles

Gulf News
 

Another day, another lurid North Korean mystery. Kim Jong-nam — the eldest son of Kim Jong-il and half-brother of the current ruler, Kim Jong-un — died on Monday after being attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport as he was about to fly to Macau. One of two female assailants, wearing an LOL T-shirt and a denim miniskirt, fled by taxi. She was reportedly arrested back at the airport yesterday. First accounts said poison needles were used, but the dying Kim told medics a liquid-laced cloth was put over his face from behind. A postmortem is expected today .

So whodunnit? Maybe the assassin will be caught — if they haven’t already been — and tell all. That has happened before. In December 1987, Kim Hyon-hui was one of two North Korean agents, passing for Japanese, who put a bomb on KAL Flight 858; it exploded mid-air off Myanmar, killing 115 people, mainly South Koreans. Apprehended in Bahrain, both agents took cyanide pills; her male colleague died, but Kim survived. Flown to Seoul, she was turned and confessed, later writing a bestselling memoir.

Then there is, or was, Jang Song-thaek, Kim Jong-un’s uncle by marriage. South Korean claims of Northern purges are rarely confirmable, and sometimes embarrassingly disproved when the “dead” reappear. But Jang’s brutal, very public demise in 2013 shows Kim Jong-un has no scruples about liquidating his own family as “traitors” if he considers them a threat.

Like uncle, like brother? On the cui bono (who gains) principle, Kim Jong-un, or the North Korean regime, must be the prime suspects. Let us first eliminate other potential eliminators. Kim Jong-nam had murky business links, was a gambler, and — like his late father — led a complex love-life. Yet, a jilted mistress or unpaid gangster would surely have just shot or stabbed him. The hi-tech James-Bondery of poison cloths smacks of state power.

Kim Jong-un had motives for fratricide. In monarchies or family autocracies, any high-profile relative is a potential threat. As the oldest son, which matters in Confucian cultures, Kim Jong-nam was widely seen as likely heir until the Japan debacle in 2001 when he was nabbed at Narita airport — taking his family to Tokyo Disneyland, he said — travelling on a fake Dominican Republic passport in the name of Pang Xiong (Fat Bear in Chinese). Constantly harassed in airports by South Korean and Japanese journalists, he unwisely unburdened himself to some: Notably Yoji Gomi, who published a book based on extensive email exchanges. Though cautious overall, some of his remarks, notably a critique of hereditary succession, must have rankled in Pyongyang.

Yet, such outspokenness was brief, and not recent. Yoji’s book appeared in 2012. Since then Kim Jong-nam had gone to ground, with occasional sightings, but no more comments. South Korean intelligence — a well-informed but not always trustworthy source, with its own axes to grind — claims that in a letter in 2012 he begged his brother to spare him and his family.

China may be the key. Long resident in Macau, Kim Jong-nam admitted to having some Chinese protection — though ultimately it failed him. Recurrent suggestions, however far-fetched, that Beijing might prefer this more reform-minded, if somewhat shambling, elder Kim to his hot-headed younger half-sibling bent on beefing up North Korea’s nuclear threat, must have unnerved Kim Jong-un — who, after five years in power, has yet to visit China, or indeed anywhere. It can hardly have increased Kim Jong-nam’s life expectancy.

But why now? Maybe Kim Jong-nam finally planned to defect, as he always insisted he never had. Otherwise, the timing is puzzling — unless, perhaps, the killing was not ordered by Kim Jong-un, but rather done to impress him. In personalised tyrannies, agencies vie to show their loyalty to the leader by going above and beyond. Jong-un’s latest purge, ironically, targeted his chief henchman. Kim Won-hong, who as minister of state security headed the feared political police, lost his job in January. What better way for the bowibu to prove their fealty and regain the young leader’s favour than the spectacular elimination of his disloyal sibling? Timed, moreover, as a gift for February 16: The birthday of their father Kim Jong-il, a major holiday in North Korea.

Pure speculation, so far. But Kim Jong-nam is dead, and can no longer be any kind of threat.

A strange coda: Suggestions of bad blood between the brothers ignore one extraordinary fact. According to Kim Jong-nam, he and Jong-un — whom he wished well even if the feeling wasn’t mutual — never actually met. In a regime famous for silos, that may be the weirdest one of all.

— Guardian News and Media Ltd

Aidan Foster-Carter is honorary senior research fellow in Sociology and Modern Korea at Leeds University, and a freelance writer, consultant and broadcaster on both Koreas

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    86%

  • Disagree

    14%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    50%17%0%33%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    86%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Bahrain
    follow this tag on MGNBahrain
    China
    follow this tag on MGNChina
    Kim Jong-un
    follow this tag on MGNKim Jong-un
    Japan
    follow this tag on MGNJapan

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 15Romancing Israel in the White House
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

    UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

    Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

    Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

    Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

    Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

    Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

    Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

    Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

    VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

    VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    Woman throws punch at man who groped her

    Woman throws punch at man who groped her