Tunisia needs to get its act together

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Image Credit: AFP

Tunisia needs to get its act together

The country known for its languid tourist beaches has produced a group of individuals linked to a string of terrorist attacks

Gulf News
 

Another terrorist attack in Europe brings more alarmed finger-pointing at Tunisia. Have we entirely misread the story of the small Mediterranean nation whose people’s bold protests for dignity and social justice sparked the Arab Spring six years ago? It is a deeply troubling puzzle. Here is a nation known by most in the West for its languid tourist beaches; but one which has also produced a group of individuals now linked to a string of terrorist attacks. Anis Amri, the man suspected of the Berlin truck attack, grew up in a small town near Kairouan, 60 miles (96.5km) south of Tunis and then, like thousands of his countrymen, took a boat to the Italian island of Lampedusa in early 2011 in search of a new life.

Mohammad Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, the man behind the truck attack in Nice in July, that killed 86 people, was born in the Tunisian town of M’saken and later moved to live in France. One of the men linked to the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris in January 2015 was Boubaker Al Hakim, a French citizen of Tunisian origin who spent many months in Tunisia after 2011 before travelling to fight in Syria, where he was killed in a US air strike last month. As many as 7,000 Tunisians have left their country since 2011 to fight alongside extremist groups in Iraq and Syria, particularly with Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). There are more Tunisians among the ranks of foreign fighters in Iraq and Syria than any other nationality. Tunisian radicals have also been behind a series of attacks in their own country, a low-level insurgency against the Tunisian military near the Algeria border, plus political assassinations and attacks on foreign tourists at the Bardo museum in Tunis in March 2015 and on the beaches of Sousse in June of the same year.

There are many stories to tell of contemporary Tunisia. One is of a fragile but promising transition towards a fledgling democracy. Two parliamentary elections have been held since 2011 and when the previously victorious Islamist movement Al Nahda lost the second vote, it gracefully conceded power and sought a role in coalition with its adversaries. In recent weeks, the Truth and Dignity Commission has been televising live accounts from many victims of abuses committed under the former regimes in testimony that has gripped the country. Their tales are shocking and dignified in equal measure. This is the story of Tunisia that we rarely hear.

The other story is of how over many years a generation of young men and women was marginalised and exposed to radicalisation, and this is a story that many in Tunisia are still reluctant to admit. They blame an international radical terrorism for poisoning the minds of this young generation.

One Tunisian newspaper columnist called these extremists “les fils maudits” — the accursed sons who harm their country. But problems have been growing in Tunisia since the 2000s, with mounting unemployment and despair and humiliation among the young. Some of them have turned to radical Salafist movements, inspired by satellite television preachers. Many were jailed, only to be freed in 2011 after an amnesty. They rapidly took advantage of the political and security vacuum that came with the Arab Spring to preach their views and mobilise support. Some were paid thousands of dollars for every young Tunisian they could recruit to fight in Syria and Iraq. Communities such as Ettadhamen, in Tunis, found that entire groups of young men had disappeared to fight abroad. The fall of the regime of former president Zine Al Abidine Bin Ali gave thousands of young Tunisians the chance to flee their country, to head to Europe.

For some, like the Berlin suspect, radicalisation came only once they were in European jails: Amri spent four years in an Italian cell before moving to Germany. His case is evidence of an increasingly common link between criminality and radicalisation, the two communities often overlap in recruitment.

Only more recently has the Tunisian government imposed restrictions on young men trying to travel abroad. But in Tunisia, the conditions that pushed these young people to flee have changed little. Unemployment remains high. Beyond Tunis and the wealthy coastal cities and tourist resorts, there have been continuous protests, strikes and industrial disputes. Several hundred individual or collective acts of protest are being recorded every month, though they are rarely acknowledged by the Tunisian media or political elite. They may remain atomised social protests and may never constitute a second revolution, but they reveal how much has still to be achieved in the new Tunisia.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2016

Rory McCarthy is a fellow of Magdalen College, Oxford, and is writing a book on Tunisian Islamism.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    100%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq

    also in Thinkers

    Mena is leading the march to sustainable energy
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees