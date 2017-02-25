Trump’s deportation plan is economic suicide

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Luis Vazquez/©Gulf News

Trump’s deportation plan is economic suicide

From farming to manufacturing, if an American revival is the aim, then kicking out immigrants will be foolish

Gulf News
 

There are a lot of things you can say about the Donald Trump administration’s recently announced deportation plan. You can say it is cruel, a policy that could only come from a president who lacks a heart. You can say it has more to do with President Trump’s fevered imagination than the reality of the immigrant presence in the United States. You can say that it’s counterproductive, likely to uproot the very people America should embrace — people who have struggled to get to the US with the goal of working hard and making a better life for themselves and their children.

But if Trump is able to get the money from Congress to hire the 10,000 additional immigration cops and 5,000 more border agents he wants, if he gets local sheriff’s departments to help the federal government round up undocumented immigrants, and if he does indeed begin to deport hundreds of thousands, and perhaps millions, of them, then I think you’ll be able to say something else about his policy: It will be economic suicide.

In 2014, the latest year for which numbers are available, there were 11.1 million undocumented immigrants in the US, according to the Pew Research Center. That’s down from a peak of 12.2 million in 2007. The numbers have shrunk primarily because Mexicans are no longer coming over the border in the numbers that they used to. As of 2014, there were 5.8 million undocumented Mexicans in the US, compared to 6.9 million in 2007. There are a lot of reasons for the decline, not least the upsurge of good jobs in Mexico that have resulted from the North American Free Trade Agreement. But that decline has had a pronounced effect on any number of US industries that rely on manual labour: Farms, building construction and factories among them.

“We’re really near full employment, and are likely facing a tight labour market for the next decade or so,” said Donald Grimes, a senior research specialist at the University of Michigan. “The only place firms are going to be able to find workers will be migrants.”

Frank Gasperini, the president and chief executive of the National Council of Agricultural Employers, told me that of the 1.5 million seasonal agricultural workers, somewhere between 50 and 80 per cent are immigrants, depending on who’s counting. With the labour market so tight, he said, many farms are as much as 50 per cent short of the workforce they need. Farmers have adapted by planting fewer acres with only the most high-margin crops, like grapes and almonds. Less profitable crops, like olives, have been pared back. (The California drought has also influenced these decisions.)

Gasperini insists that farmers don’t purposely hire undocumented workers, but c’mon. They certainly know that many of their workers are in the US illegally — and that a wholesale effort by the government to round them up and send them back would be devastating. Native-born citizens, Gasperini said, simply don’t want to pick crops, so farmers would have to either plant fewer acres or pay significantly higher wages to lure legal immigrants. The result would be two-fold: Higher prices at the grocery store and an increase in imported fruit and vegetables. Oh, and what country would most likely be exporting those fruit and vegetables to the US? Mexico. Somehow, I don’t think that’s the result Trump has in mind.

The building trades, which also rely on immigrants, have much the same problem: Not enough workers for too much work. As David Brooks pointed out in the New York Times recently, the shortage of workers means that projects aren’t being started, which means “less home-buying, less furniture-buying, less economic activity”.

And then there are American factories. “Trump says he wants to bring back manufacturing,” said Dov Charney, “But you can’t manufacture without immigrant labour.” Charney, I realise, is something of a flawed spokesman. In 2014, he was forced out of American Apparel, the clothing company he founded more than two decades earlier, the result of sexual harassment charges and a string of unprofitable quarters. But Charney was one of the few clothing manufacturers to locate his factories in the US, which he insists can be done profitably.

“You are not going to have a ‘Made in America’ manufacturing resurgence with native Americans,” he said. Again, it is not the kind of work most American-born citizens want to do — even though Charney offered decent wages and benefits. “It is the motivated immigrant you need,” he added. “I employed thousands of immigrants. The secret of American Apparel was that very few of our workers were Americans.”

For years, Charney hired undocumented workers — but, as Nicole Gelinas noted recently in the New York Post, a federal inspection in 2009 forced him to fire 1,500 workers, making it even more difficult for him to find employees. “The country doesn’t support manufacturing,” Gelinas concluded. Charney would agree. If Trump really hopes to revive manufacturers, kicking out immigrants is just about the dumbest policy he could devise.

There are other issues, too. In many parts of the country, the population is stagnating — except among immigrants. According to Grimes, between 2006 and 2015, US-born citizens in the prime working ages of 24 to 54 declined to 102.3 million from 104.5 million. During that same nine years, immigrants in the same age group — both legal and illegal — rose to 25.3 million from 22.6 million. The US economy is going to need every one of those workers.

Finally, if America gets a reputation for being hostile to immigrants — or if the Trump administration pares back the various routes to legal immigration — it may well scare off the highly-educated, highly-skilled immigrants who have, for instance, helped make Silicon Valley such a font of innovation. No more Sergey Brins. No more Andy Groves. No more Elon Musks.

The point is: America doesn’t need fewer undocumented immigrants. It needs more of them. The economy depends on it.

— Bloomberg

Joe Nocera is a Bloomberg View columnist.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    76%

  • Disagree

    24%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    63%0%0%38%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    76%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 15Trump’s pugnacious 2017 plan
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

    Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

    Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

    Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

    Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

    PIA plane flies with passengers standing

    PIA plane flies with passengers standing

    Penniless mother and daughters seek help

    Penniless mother and daughters seek help

    Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

    Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe