Time to say ‘no’ to food wastage

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Image Credit:

Time to say ‘no’ to food wastage

While there’s no single solution for managing and getting rid of the world’s waste, even the simple things we do may have an impact on environment

Gulf News
 

Picture this, it’s the long weekend and you have invited your friends and their families over for a delicious home-cooked meal. You’ve spent hours cooking up a storm, which was well-appreciated by all. They have now left and it’s time to clean up! What typically happens is you throw away the food waste and leftovers without giving it a moment’s thought. If it’s not enough to warrant another serving, why keep it? This casual approach to disposal of leftovers is common throughout the UAE, but what impact this small act has on our local landfills isn’t just alarming, they’re staggering!

According to the Emirates Environmental Group, an eye-popping $4 billion (Dh14.71 billion) worth of leftover food is disposed of from UAE homes and commercial outlets to the landfills every year. These mountains of food wastes dumped in shrinking landfills break down to produce methane gas, which is 21 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas and adversely contributes to global warming.

In recent years, a lot has been spoken about food wastage and the need for responsible disposal of leftovers in the UAE. Our authorities have highlighted its dire impact on the environment and the urgency to foster a sustainable, green society.

According to a recent study by Frost and Sullivan, the total waste generated in the Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to increase from 94 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2015 to as high as 120 million MT per annum by 2020. The rise in municipal waste alone is expected to push the market potential up by 1.5 to two times in the next five years.

Throwing away food is something that we all do subconsciously every day and while we can take steps to shop more responsibly and cook smaller portions, a little bit of waste at the end of the day is almost inescapable, particularly if you’re cooking for a big family. What you can control, though, is how that waste is managed at home.

Now, more than ever, managing food waste has become a huge concern. People all over the globe are concerned about the environment. While there’s no single solution for managing and getting rid of the world’s wastes, even the simple things we do may have an important impact on the environment — like using garbage disposal to keep food waste out of landfills. That may help reduce methane gas emissions by decomposing food waste. Rotting food also contributes to leachate, an acidic liquid residue that can seep into and contaminate ground water.

In many communities, the food waste sent down garbage disposals flows to a municipal wastewater treatment plant, where it can be processed along with other organic solids. When that happens, methane gas, known as biogas, is produced. Capable treatment plants can capture the biogas and use it to power the facility, saving on operating costs. Then, once the waste water treatment process is completed, residual bio solids are turned into fertilizer or soil conditioner for use in agriculture and home gardening.

In the UAE, food wastes can be recycled in many ways, from being used as fertilizer to being used as a direct power source. Composting food waste is an ideal method of limiting the amount sent to landfill. Diverting this organic waste from landfills will help to reduce harmful emissions and lessen the strain on local landfills while providing a completely free and natural soil enricher.

However, a more reliable and eco-friendly option is to invest in a food waste disposer, which is ideal for those who are unable to compost due to space or time constraints.

We simply need to think differently about the amount of waste we produce and how to better manage it on a day-to-day basis. With holiday festivities just around the corner, it would be prudent to look closely at how we can minimise our impact on the UAE’s swarming landfills through small changes.

— Mohamed Karam is senior business development manager at InSinkErator Middle East

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    50%0%0%50%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    Gulf Cooperation Council
    follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council

    also in Thinkers

    EDITORIAL CARTOONSDonald Trump harbours fantasies
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees