Time to say ‘no’ to food wastage

While there’s no single solution for managing and getting rid of the world’s waste, even the simple things we do may have an impact on environment

Picture this, it’s the long weekend and you have invited your friends and their families over for a delicious home-cooked meal. You’ve spent hours cooking up a storm, which was well-appreciated by all. They have now left and it’s time to clean up! What typically happens is you throw away the food waste and leftovers without giving it a moment’s thought. If it’s not enough to warrant another serving, why keep it? This casual approach to disposal of leftovers is common throughout the UAE, but what impact this small act has on our local landfills isn’t just alarming, they’re staggering!

According to the Emirates Environmental Group, an eye-popping $4 billion (Dh14.71 billion) worth of leftover food is disposed of from UAE homes and commercial outlets to the landfills every year. These mountains of food wastes dumped in shrinking landfills break down to produce methane gas, which is 21 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas and adversely contributes to global warming.

In recent years, a lot has been spoken about food wastage and the need for responsible disposal of leftovers in the UAE. Our authorities have highlighted its dire impact on the environment and the urgency to foster a sustainable, green society.

According to a recent study by Frost and Sullivan, the total waste generated in the Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to increase from 94 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2015 to as high as 120 million MT per annum by 2020. The rise in municipal waste alone is expected to push the market potential up by 1.5 to two times in the next five years.

Throwing away food is something that we all do subconsciously every day and while we can take steps to shop more responsibly and cook smaller portions, a little bit of waste at the end of the day is almost inescapable, particularly if you’re cooking for a big family. What you can control, though, is how that waste is managed at home.

Now, more than ever, managing food waste has become a huge concern. People all over the globe are concerned about the environment. While there’s no single solution for managing and getting rid of the world’s wastes, even the simple things we do may have an important impact on the environment — like using garbage disposal to keep food waste out of landfills. That may help reduce methane gas emissions by decomposing food waste. Rotting food also contributes to leachate, an acidic liquid residue that can seep into and contaminate ground water.

In many communities, the food waste sent down garbage disposals flows to a municipal wastewater treatment plant, where it can be processed along with other organic solids. When that happens, methane gas, known as biogas, is produced. Capable treatment plants can capture the biogas and use it to power the facility, saving on operating costs. Then, once the waste water treatment process is completed, residual bio solids are turned into fertilizer or soil conditioner for use in agriculture and home gardening.

In the UAE, food wastes can be recycled in many ways, from being used as fertilizer to being used as a direct power source. Composting food waste is an ideal method of limiting the amount sent to landfill. Diverting this organic waste from landfills will help to reduce harmful emissions and lessen the strain on local landfills while providing a completely free and natural soil enricher.

However, a more reliable and eco-friendly option is to invest in a food waste disposer, which is ideal for those who are unable to compost due to space or time constraints.

We simply need to think differently about the amount of waste we produce and how to better manage it on a day-to-day basis. With holiday festivities just around the corner, it would be prudent to look closely at how we can minimise our impact on the UAE’s swarming landfills through small changes.

— Mohamed Karam is senior business development manager at InSinkErator Middle East