Tillerson’s special friend in Kremlin

It’s June 2014. War is underway in eastern Ukraine and Russia has just annexed Crimea. Western countries are introducing sanctions against Russian companies and the people in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. It seems that Russia will soon be completely isolated from the rest of the world.

But the 21st World Petroleum Congress is taking place in Moscow. The atmosphere at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center, where the congress is being held, is decidedly nonconfrontational. On a stage, two men in suits hold an amicable conversation, addressing each other as “my friend”. The men are captains of the global petroleum industry: Rex W. Tillerson, the chief executive of Exxon Mobil, and Igor I. Sechin, the head of Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil company and one of Putin’s longtime allies.

Russians rejoiced earlier this month when United States’ President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would nominate Tillerson as his secretary of state. If he is confirmed, it will not just be the Kremlin that benefits, but Tillerson’s “friend” Sechin in particular.

The agency Tillerson has been nominated to lead is known in Russia as “GosDep”. The word, which translates to something like “StateDep”, entered the Russian language long ago, an abbreviation in the Soviet tradition of shortening long titles for government departments. But it’s more than just a clever nickname: GosDep is a term from Russia’s internal politics, one that evokes the Kremlin’s eternal enemy.

The Putin era has unfolded to the accompaniment of anti-authoritarian revolutions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East: From Ukraine to Libya, and from Serbia to Tunisia, seemingly stable governments collapsed before Putin’s eyes. Among the Russian elite, a consensus formed long ago that the people of those countries were, of course, supported by outside forces; revolutions are planned in GosDep.

For more than 15 years, the Kremlin has wondered: Would Russia be GosDep’s next target? Russian pro-government activists and news media made note of any contact between Russian opposition figures and the US Embassy in Moscow. Government officials and Kremlin-controlled news media often claimed that the West was behind any anti-Putin protest. Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state, was blamed for demonstrations against the rigged parliamentary elections of 2011.

But what would happen if a friend of the Kremlin were to become the leader of GosDep? The person best able to answer this question is the man who has cut deals with Tillerson and appeared onstage with him at the World Petroleum Congress in June 2014.

Sechin is not just the chief executive of Rosneft, he is also one of the heroes of contemporary Russian politics. He is believed to have served as a KGB agent in Africa and had no real experience in the business world until he was over 40. He didn’t come to lead the state oil company because of his business acumen; he earned his position through his loyalty to Putin.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Sechin aligned himself with Putin, another former KGB officer, as he began consolidating power in post-Soviet politics. Everywhere Putin went, Sechin was by his side as a trusted aide and adviser.

In 2003, Russian authorities arrested Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the owner of Yukos, a huge oil company. At the time, Sechin was working as Putin’s deputy chief-of-staff and though he had no formal judicial or investigatory authority, Khodorkovsky accused him of initiating his arrest — and the campaign that followed to nationalise Yukos. It’s impossible to know, but it seems likely. Following Khodorkovsky’s arrest, Rosneft absorbed Yukos’s assets. In 2004, Sechin was appointed to head Rosneft’s board.

Sechin isn’t just a businessman, though. He’s an influential political figure and a crucial Putin ally who has demonstrated his power. The arrest last month of Aleksei Ulyukayev, the minister of economic development, on charges of bribery was widely viewed as an act of revenge by Sechin. With the arrest, the first of an active government minister in post-Soviet Russia, he again confirmed his image as the most sinister man in the president’s inner circle.

Earlier this year, Sechin’s expansion was so aggressive that it seemed plausible that Putin himself would get tired of him, and would try to rid himself of such an odious comrade in arms.

Now Sechin has nothing to fear. A gift has arrived from across the ocean. This man, whose international experience up to this point has been limited to his friendship with Hugo Chavez, the deceased president of Venezuela, has an exclusive international trump card that even Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lacks.

Sechin’s friend will head GosDep, against which Putin’s entire domestic policy has been directed. It’s a stunning boon for the Kremlin and a crushing blow to everyone in Russia who has counted on the US State Department to maintain anti-Putin positions, however restrained they may be.

Even for Putin, the good fortune that Trump’s election has brought is less obvious than what it has done for the man who has been first his aide and then his deputy on matters of petroleum — a man who has suddenly become an influential player not only in Russia, but also in world politics.

— New York Times News Service

Oleg Kashin is the author of Fardwor, Russia! A Fantastical Tale of Life Under Putin.