Solar energy industry in India goes from strength to strength

Growth is primarily coming from the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and that accounts for more than half of the total installed capacity

India’s total installed solar capacity including rooftop and off-grid segments currently stands at the 10-gigawatt (GW) mark. The sector is growing rapidly — new solar capacity addition for this year is expected to be 5.1GW, a growth of 137 per cent over 2015.

At Bridge to India, one expects an average annual capacity addition of 8-10GW from next year onwards, making India one of the top three global markets for solar alongside China and the United States. And we believe that the fundamental drivers of the growth in solar power are arguably stronger in India than anywhere else in the world — increasing energy demand, huge resource potential, competitive costs and an urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.

After the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, it announced a major policy shift in India’s energy sector by multiplying the 2022 national solar energy target five-fold to 100,000MW. Since then, it has launched multiple policy initiatives to support the industry. The Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (Uday) scheme is probably the most important of these as it seeks to strengthen India’s weak distribution utilities by undertaking financial and operational reform.

The policy has already shown encouraging results in the short term. At least eight of the 18 Indian states/Union Territories that have joined the Uday scheme so far, including some of the worst-performing states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have reduced their financial deficit, and 13 others have reported a material decline in transmission and distribution losses.

Tackling land and transmission issues is a priority. The solar park scheme, where the government provides solar park infrastructure including land, transmission and transport connectivity to developers on a ‘plug-and-play’ model, has had an enthusiastic response from the private sector and the government is planning to double capacity through this initiative to 40,000 megawatts (MW).

Furthermore, eight ‘green energy corridors’ are under construction, with financial assistance from the World Bank, Asia Development Bank and KFW (German Development Bank), aimed at integrating the growing share of renewable energy into the grid.

India’s solar market has attracted the attention of leading investors at home and abroad, including those in the US, Europe, Middle East & North Africa (Mena) and Asia. The list of active project developers in India includes respected international names such as Softbank, Fortum, Engie, EdF, CLP, Enel, Sembcorp, Greenko (backed by Singapore’s GIC), FRV and ReNew (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority).

I certainly hope that more Middle East-based investors will become active in the Indian market as there is a huge investment opportunity. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January will be a valuable opportunity to attract both capital and operational expertise from the Mena region and countries further afield.

We see some key trends emerging in India. Growth is primarily coming from the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Altogether, these states account for more than half of the total installed capacity and the future pipeline. In contrast, some of the larger power-consuming states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are lagging far behind.

Although utility-scale solar dominates the sector with more than 90 per cent of the total installed capacity, rooftop solar has been growing rapidly. We expect rooftop solar to grow from about 10 per cent of the total solar market to about 25 per cent by 2022. Falling costs, improving net metering implementation and targeted subsidy programmes are expected to lead to a significant boost in demand for rooftop solar across all consumer segments. There is also a strong emphasis on increasing rooftop solar deployment in government buildings. Around 1.5GW of potential rooftop solar capacity has been identified in central ministries and departments alone.

Most of the debt financing for the sector is coming from Indian banks and financial institutions. Active lenders include Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, PFC Power Finance Corporation, State Bank of India, L&T Infra and Tata Capital. There is ample liquidity in the Indian financial system to support the sector. We have also seen an encouraging increase in green bond issuances, capital market offerings and partial guarantee instruments.

The off-grid segment, which is important from the point of view of increasing access to electricity and relieving the stress on the transmission grid, has so far reached only about 300MW. With the government planning to expand the grid and to provide around-the-clock electricity across India by 2019, this segment is unfortunately expected to continue to perform below par.

Ensuring grid resilience and investment appetite at aggressive tariff levels are two of the main challenges facing the solar power sector in the future. Investments in storage and smart grid-management will be critical to ensure the industry realises its full potential to bring about real economic, environmental and social transformation in India.

Vinay Rustagi is managing director of Bridge to India.