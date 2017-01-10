Mobile
Shared responsibility in the age of globalisation

We really could be living sustainably and peacefully in a world where technology and the other drivers of globalisation increase our knowledge, solutions and shared prosperity

Gulf News
 



Illustration: Ramachandra Babu/©Gulf News


Almost everyone and everything in our world is connected today and that creates unlimited potential for human advancement: Yet, so far globalisation seems to have helped the problems more than the solutions. Whether it’s climate change, pandemics, human rights, poverty, inequality, economic chaos, drug trafficking, slavery, corruption or just about any 21st-century global challenge you can name, every one of them is enhanced, complicated or created by globalisation.

But it doesn’t have to be like this. We really could be living sustainably and peacefully in a world where technology and the other drivers of globalisation increase our knowledge, our solutions and our shared prosperity.

So why aren’t we making the world work better? The real problem is that we’re still organised as 200 nation-states, as warring tribes, constantly in competition against each other. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the system of nation-states, but there’s something very wrong with the way they interact.

Our politicians are, for better or for worse, the people with the greatest power to do good because they are the ones who are able to marshal the only superpower left on the planet — the seven billion of us who live here — but for many reasons, they’re often the ones with the least interest in anything that goes on at the global level.

To be fair, most of them are only doing what we tell them: That we want to live in a rich country, a successful country, so that’s what they try to deliver, even if it’s at the expense of other countries or the environment. Yet, selfish growth isn’t enough and it’s ultimately against our self-interest. What the world really needs is good countries: Countries that respect the common good of humanity as much as the national interest, and reconcile the two.

This is perfectly possible, and should be regarded as the Gold Standard of both national and corporate governance in the 21st Century: Governance that harmonises domestic interests with collective safety and prosperity, and produces better, more innovative policies as a result.

We need to make sure that domestic and international aims are not incompatible: Quite the reverse. In 20 years advising more than 50 governments, I’ve never seen a single example of a domestic issue that couldn’t be resolved better, faster, more imaginatively and more thoroughly than by considering it in the international context and in collaboration with other countries.

I believe that all leaders today (and that includes the leaders of nations, cities, regions, towns, schools, universities, companies and other organisations) have a Dual Mandate. They are primarily responsible, as they always have been, for their own people and their own slice of territory. But they also share responsibility for every man, woman, child and animal on the planet; and for every square mile of the planet’s surface and the atmosphere above it.

It’s tempting in an age of constant crisis, growing inequality and terrifying global challenges to retreat into selfishness, tribalism, fear and hostility towards the rest of our own species. And of course, in times like these, we are never short of politicians who gain popular appeal by echoing that fear and hostility, but since our problems are global and our challenges are shared, they’re leading us in precisely the wrong direction.

A lot more collaboration and cooperation between countries, and a little less competition, is the only way forward. Right-wing or left-wing, conservative or progressive, politics is secondary to the main question: Are you with humanity or against it? Do you offer the false comfort of looking backwards and inwards or do you offer the real hope of looking forwards and outwards?

It’s no longer enough even to be good neighbours. We need to start thinking urgently about how to become better ancestors.

This is the message that I hope that people hear loud and clear during Abu Dhabi’s forthcoming Sustainability Week. This is the message that the world needs to hear as well.

Simon Anholt is a futurist, independent policy adviser and founder of Good Country and the Good Country Index

