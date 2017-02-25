Realising the vision for a brighter Saudi Arabia

King Salman is trying to ensure proactive governance and put in place an administration that is more responsive to the needs of the people

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia is continuing with his predecessor, the late King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz’s resolve to bring about increased transparency in the workings of the Saudi government and to eliminate bureaucratic bungling and red tape, thereby infusing a breath of fresh air into the administrative system. His aspiration is to make the government more responsive to the needs of the people and fast.

This was evident in the swift manner of dismissals by King Salman of some ministers who had raised public outcry by their gross incompetence or mismanagement of public trust. And while ministries have begun to respond to his call, there remain pressing issues within the various ministries that should be addressed right away. Five-year plans are fine for some, but keeping the buzzing dynamics of Saudi Arabia in mind, such a time-frame for some may seem far away.

Take the case of health care, for instance. The Ministry of Health is responsible for the supervision of health care and hospitals in both the public and private sectors. Apart from a few hospitals with excellent hospital, most have left a lot to be desired of them. In a quest to provide higher numbers of government-run hospitals and clinics, quality of care has taken a back seat.

Disturbing reports of patients receiving substandard treatment are not unheard of, as are reports of faulty treatment and errors in diagnosis. The shortage of ambulances and qualified personnel to respond swiftly in an emergency is another worrying factor. Emergency rooms and intensive care units are not present in certain areas of cities. When the need is dire, woe beholds the patient. Health care is an essential pillar for the well-being of any civilised society and the Health Ministry must set targets and goals that can be measured in days and weeks rather than in years.

The Ministry of Higher Education is empowered to oversee all universities and institutes of higher learning in the country. As a key player in the comprehensive development plan of Saudi Arabia, this ministry has a pivotal role. Yet, complaints of a general reluctant to hire fresh graduates in a variety of fields indicate that all is not well. A section of the applicants also lack the tools and know-how that could successfully integrate them into the business world. Having spent the better part of 16 years or more pursuing academics, these graduates and their prospective employers probably wonder where did things go wrong?

Immediate remedies are required to cut down dependence on foreign labour in the face of increasing unemployment. Forums between businessmen and the ministry concerned should be set up at various venues to determine the particular needs and requirements of the business community and curriculum should be framed accordingly. It does not bode well for any society to boast of thousands of graduates, but without substantial marketability.

At schools, the curriculum must shift its focus from rote learning to understanding. Social ethics, public speaking, communication, independence and regimented physical education for all pupils should be taken into account and introduced as a matter of discipline.

The Ministry of Civil Services has been authorised to plan the civil manpower required in the government sector and to ensure that the competence level of civil servants matches the requirements of the Kingdom as it implements its various development programmes. Again, as Saudi Arabia’s civil sector is in dire need of a bureaucratic overhaul, emphasis must be placed on training these civil servants to be more responsive to the needs of those they serve. Prospective civil servants ought to be told that their roles are to serve the public and not the other way round. Enforcing accountability and honest performance reviews are some elements that should be re-visited.

The Ministry of Labour, tasked with the development and use of the country’s human resources, can work alongside the Ministry of Higher Education to enhance the quality of graduates and help them join public or private sectors. This ministry also deals with labour disputes and can, without delay, stem the tide of abuse and violations of labour rights through periodic monitoring and swift punishment of the offenders. The ministry should also take into account the thousands of Saudis studying abroad and graduating each year. They must be helped to integrate into the Saudi economy. Otherwise, all that education can go waste.

People have come to expect more from their public servants and they will make enough noise when one or the other public sectors is failing. The vision of an improved and challenging Saudi Arabia is what the people desire and all Saudis must pitch in more effectively and efficiently to achieve that goal.

Tariq A. Al Maeena is a Saudi socio-political commentator. He lives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@talmaeena.