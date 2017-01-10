Mobile
Image Credit: AP

Rafsanjani and the meaning of ‘reform’ in Iran

The influential former president had led the reformist movement, but with his death, the country’s future now hangs in the balance

Gulf News
 

When a major political leader dies, the labels and comparisons acquired over a lifetime can tell us much about both the leader and the nation itself. Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a veteran of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, who later evolved into a reformist, has been called everything — from the “General of Construction” to the “Godfather” and “Kouseh” (Persian for “clean-shaven”). His death last Sunday reminds us that the 82-year-old was a multifaceted man — and that Iran’s current wave of reform still hangs very much in the balance.

The current government of President Hassan Rouhani, himself a reformer and a Rafsanjani protege, has declared three days of mourning and announced offices would be closed yesterday. The reformist daily, Arman-e Emrooz, hailed Rafsanjani as the “Amir Kabir of his age”, comparing him to one of the most popular statesmen of 19th-century Iran, who had modernised many aspects of public life and government.

In the 1980s, Rafsanjani, a prominent parliamentarian, was a close adviser to the country’s then-revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, before becoming a sort of “pragmatic” conservative from the late 1980s onward. In contrast with his faded standing of recent years, when Rafsanjani spoke in the 1980s and 1990s, it was the Islamic Republic speaking and observers monitored his declarations or sermons in Tehran’s congregational Friday prayers to discern Iran’s policy positions.

He presided over Iran’s “reconstruction” and some privatisations after the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which earned Rafsanjani the title of “General of Construction”, even as the regime kept suppressing dissent. This helped undermine his supposedly popular voter base. Also regarded as pivotal in Iran’s pursuit of nuclear power, his hands are considered dirtied by many internationally because of accusations that he had played a role in terrorist attacks.

A firm stance

In the 1990s, he found himself between more impatient reformers keen to liberalise the state and conservatives determined to enhance the powers of the new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Eventually, Rafsanjani shifted more clearly towards the reformist camp from the early 2000s, taking a firm stance against the unpredictable hard-liner, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and eventually finding vindication in the 2013 victory of Rouhani as President.

Conservative dailies Resalat and Kayhan dedicated space to the reaction of the supreme leader, who called Rafsanjani an “old friend and comrade”, while noting their differences on policy over the years. One conservative daily loyal to Rafsanjani, Jomhouri-e Eslami, declared Rafsanjani’s death a “great loss” to the Islamic Revolution, writing that Khomeini’s “sincere friend has joined the Imam”.

The reformist Shargh bid “Goodbye to the Man of Expediency”, which was perhaps more an observation than praise.

Will Rafsanjani be missed in Iran? He was touted intermittently as a possible next supreme leader. But hard-liners retain firm control of key institutions like the Assembly of Experts, the body in charge of electing the country’s leader.

Rafsanjani’s political nemesis, the very conservative Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, was elected to be the Assembly’s president in the last round, apparently crushing any plan of bringing a “moderate” to power. That would assume these labels still mean something in Iran.

— Worldcrunch 2017/New York Times News Service

