One home at a time: The new energy paradigm starts with Africa

Imagine a world where every home has its own power generation plant: We are not lifetimes or even decades away from seeing this happen, but just a few years

Six hundred million people in sub-Saharan Africa live without electricity — a statistic often cited, but one that doesn’t truly get at the heart of the situation.

Let’s put it into perspective.

For more than half the continent, the lights go out when the sun sets. In Africa, the grid is prohibitively expensive for many and unreliable for all. Access to a solar home system means more than just owning an energy system that lights their home. It means a family can generate income and develop a credit history.

We have a tendency as a society to be captivated by technological solutions to poverty. These are intellectually convenient — we see an article about the latest innovation and think that poverty will soon be history. In reality, developing technology is the easy part. The hard part is making sure the technology actually solves a problem and then building a sustainable, commercially-viable system to deploy it.

There are more than 50 different countries on the continent and hundreds of languages and cultural traditions. These cultures have been influenced by colonialism from across the globe, further complicating the challenge in designing products for a complex and diverse marketplace. So there is no one-size-fits-all product “Designed for Africa”. The United States is not the same as Mexico in the same way that Tanzania is not the same as Rwanda.

That’s why at Off Grid Electric, we spend a tremendous amount of time with our customers to better understand the challenges they face and how the solutions we provide can address them.

Our products utilise a lease structure that can be paid over time and are modular and scalable, so they’re affordable and built to grow with a household’s needs and income. With the extra electricity, families can even generate additional income — charging phones for a fee and keeping shops open later — so power becomes an investment with real return on capital.

The genius in the system is the sum of its parts. With energy efficient LED lighting and a host of ultra-low power consumer appliances, a plug-and-play system becomes the virtual Swiss Army Knife of solar systems. Today, we operate in more than 100,000 homes across Tanzania, Rwanda and Cote d’Ivoire. In 2015, we added solar systems to more homes in Tanzania than the utility company added to the grid and our monthly installed rate has grown to more than 1,000 per cent since then. And we continue to see how small-scale power generation is rapidly evolving to become a viable alternative to the grid. Where we really see our impact is when a family’s life is changed. With the first few watts, Off Grid Electric starts a chain reaction that enables people to achieve aspirations commonly held across Africa, and even the world: Security, a longer and more efficient day, information and a connection to the outside world.

So for us, winning an honour like the Zayed Future Energy Prize is about more than just the recognition. With the support of the prize, we’re putting the power of energy directly in the hands of our customers.

Our work in Africa is just the beginning. As solar and energy storage continue their price declines under increasing global demand, a new trend is emerging. The ability to provide grid-quality power and smart-grid controls on a single microchip means that in a few years, every small solar system installed — whether in Africa, India or America — will be both compatible with and additive to the grid.

Imagine a world where every home has its own power generation plant that can act autonomously or seamlessly integrate with the grid. We are not lifetimes or decades away from seeing this, but rather just a few years.

Off Grid Electric’s systems and business model is the foundation that this new energy paradigm is being built on. So while it is changing the world today one home at a time, it is the basic building block of an entirely new kind of energy future.

Joshua Pierce, CTO and co-founder of Off Grid Electric, is the winner of Zayed Future Energy Prize in Small and Medium Enterprises category for 2016.