Nigel Farage is not ‘controversial’ — he is toxic

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: REUTERS

Nigel Farage is not ‘controversial’ — he is toxic

That Farage is still invited on Question Time shows just how complicit the media has become in helping make his extreme views mainstream

Gulf News
 

A few weekends ago, if one had the misfortune of timing it so, it was possible to be reading a front-page story on how Nigel Farage of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip), feared for his life while listening to him on his two-hour weekly LBC radio show as he spoke about how he feared for his life, and watching a TV news bulletin reporting on how Nigel Farage feared for his life! It is sinister how ever-present Farage has become in the public domain. His constant appearances are uncorrelated to incident or relevance. Impervious to plane crashes, seven failed attempts at election to parliament and even his own resignations, Farage bellows from every medium about how Britain is intolerant of his views and how he receives so little airtime compared with mainstream politicians who are constantly muzzling him and muscling him off his podium.

And then there are his appearances on Question Time. Over the past decade, Farage has appeared on the show 31 times, placing him just out of its top-10 most frequent guests. His most recent appearance only last week was a testament to how Farage is now television’s default resident troll. The European Union (EU) referendum is concluded, his party has elected a new leader, and his role as member of the European Parliament (MEP), never one he took that seriously in the first place, is now reduced to trolling Brussels with British flag gimmicks and securing about £85,000 (Dh382,421) a year for the privilege.

In his grand capacity as ex-Ukip leader and current MEP, Farage appeared on Question Time under a new guise, Trumpsplainer to the British. Just when we thought Farage had reached the end of the line, Donald Trump gets elected and Nigel, as the panel of relevance swings shut, wedges his foot behind the door and forces it wide open, basking in the golden light of the Trump Tower lift. Opportunism abhors a vacuum and Farage will fill it. And the media will not only indulge him, they will confect and contort to position him in the spotlight. The future is Farage for ever, irrespective of his achievements or tangible relation to events.

Farage’s inevitability is now as wearying as the excuses by those who give him a platform. His views need to be challenged; Britain needs “balance”; he represents six million people who voted with legitimate concerns about immigration. And there’s also freedom of speech, as if Farage were some political dissident who dare not speak out for fear of imprisonment and torture. These justifications are now wearing thin under the footsteps of Farage stomping in and out of interviews. I am hoping that, one day, someone will give up the pretence, simply sigh and admit: “He’s just really good value.”

Inept right-hand man

And that he is. He has utility. He is accused of being racist without being an ethnic-cleansing eugenicist; he is belligerent and provocative without being particularly bad-tempered. He is a bigot whose edges are softened by his buffoonery and golf-club-bore bluster. If life were a comic, Farage would be the enthusiastic but inept right-hand man to the actual villain, never the main man. The mainstream’s tolerance of him is because his prejudice is leavened with an air of incompetence and lack of polish. Remember when Nick Griffin made his debut on Question Time? (And also, nostalgically, how scandalised all Britons were at the time, before fascism was a street style.) It didn’t quite work. He was too grotesque, too untelegenic, his views so unpalatable that he was banished, never to be seen again. He failed the dinner-party test.

These people are not “controversial”; they are not “enlivening the debate”. They are people who have made extreme views mainstream, views that have contributed to the toxicity of public discourse. The false equivalence of the Farages of this world has inflicted a mortal wound on the concept of a public debate. They are the progenitors of Milo Yiannopoulos and Tomi Lahren. The point is now not to further public understanding of an issue by contrasting two different opinions that are still in the same dimension, but to inspire hate-watching, listening and reading.

Since Brexit and the election of Trump, journalists have been trying to trace the origin of fake news, trying to figure out how they got here. But it is not the Breitbarts or Facebook feeds of the world that got them there. It is the respectable channels that have provided a platform and dictated the terms, all the while polishing a gloss of respectability over the lies, cants and manipulations of Farage and his ilk. Next time you see him on TV or hear him on the radio, don’t roll your eyes and switch the channel. Understand that, in the UK, Farage is the chief of falsity and bigotry — and that the media appointed him.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd

Nesrine Malik is a Sudanese-born writer and commentator who lives in London. She previously worked in the financial sector.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    62%

  • Disagree

    38%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%100%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    62%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Facebook
    follow this tag on MGNFacebook
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

    also in Thinkers

    Punch Line - Series 7Europe’s new ‘indispensable nations’
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

    UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

    How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

    How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

    Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

    Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

    Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

    Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

    Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

    Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

    9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

    9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

    Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

    Scam victims live in hope after arrest

    Scam victims live in hope after arrest