‘Nerdsploitation’ is not a thing. There’s never been a better time to be a nerd

If we can get rid of the persecution complex, we’ll find that everyone is a little nerdy about something — and seeing that in full flight is a thing of beauty

We often hear the squeals of discontent from certain sections of the internet not known for their forbearance, but one that has recently (as we say in nerd parlance) “rustled my jimmies” is the very not-actually-real-problem of “nerd appropriation”.

“Why are these cultural hipsters trying to appropriate nerd/geek cultures?” cried a Reddit user. 2016 appeared to be the year where everyone was convinced they were the underdog. It wasn’t limited to online discourse or popular culture, either. Without so many people being convinced — being sold — that they were hard done by, we wouldn’t have a Brexit, a Trump presidency, and perhaps the United Nations wouldn’t be categorising Australia’s treatment of asylum-seekers as violating the United Nations Convention Against Torture and in breach of international law.

There’s no doubt some people have lost out during three decades of neoliberal policies, it’s just that many of the people shouting the loudest aren’t among them. And so it is with nerd culture too. Neuroscientist, former anti-vaccination advocate and Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik released a video blog called ‘Hurts To Be Different’, in which she complains about how hard it is to be a nerd. She argues that while “geek” and “nerd” may be fashionable labels now, it doesn’t make it any less hard to live the life of a quirky smart person interested in quirky smart person things, in a world of “cool kids”. She mentions how different she is at least six times.

The term “nerdsploitation” was coined to describe alleged parallels with B-Grade exploitation films of the grindhouses and drive-ins of the past. It refers to engagement with subject material that cannot be described as being in good faith. We are laughing at the players in the film, not with them.

The conversation surrounding this term started gaining in popularity around 2013 with the release of a video questioning the ethics of the representation of geeky and nerdy stereotypes in reality shows and films. By presenting “nerd” as an identity, Bialik and others are trying to attach themselves and the community to identity politics where one’s experiences (and oppression) inform their politics. But this only works if your identity actually is oppressed.

It’s quite the misdirection. Not only is a little nerdery mainstream now, it’s damn profitable and sends her — and anyone else starring in the latest works about nerds, geeks, outcasts or superheroes — a lot of big fat cheques. “Nerd” has reached a capitalist crescendo. Trying to shoehorn nerddom into identity politics shows callous ignorance for the systemic and daily oppression faced by genuinely marginalised people. Nerds aren’t rejected for work, ignored by the courts or legislation or erased from popular culture. Despite this lack of actual oppression, terms like “nerdsploitation” and — it’s almost hard to believe — “nerd blackface” are emerging. Let’s be clear, nerds: You haven’t faced centuries of racial oppression, violence, cultural appropriation or systemic discrimination for who you are.

Cops aren’t shooting you when your car breaks down because you can speak Klingon. When we peel back why people feel defensive, bitter or keen to take on the visage of the underdog, we can see what it really is: Neediness. A desperate need to have our world view and choices validated. To have our sprawling mental databases of knowledge about our favourite media valued by others, even when those others can now quickly search their phones for such information.

The good news is, if we let go of this persecution complex, we can see that everyone is nerdy about something. If we’re lucky enough, and open enough, we get to see someone in full flight talking about what they love. It truly is a thing of beauty, and if you’re too needy about finding personal validation, you’re going to miss your glimpse of it.

Finding people who love the media you love has literally never been easier.

There’s an internet corner for every obscure fandom out there, wiki pages for the most complex of fantasy lore and forums dedicated to teaching you how to make the best cosplay to pay homage to your favourite character. Nerds are not as lonely as they once were and they have to stop being afraid of acknowledging that lest they lose underdog status. Being into nerdy stuff can be awesome.

Being nerdy about stuff is awesome. Find your people. Excise the gross ones. Share your passions proudly and with full-throated enthusiasm.

My fellow dorks, go forth and embrace your nerdiness — but leave the neediness in the therapist’s office where it belongs.

Leena van Deventer is a game developer, writer and educator from Melbourne, Australia