Mission Impossible: Finding Germany’s next terrorists

Thousands in the country are considered possible threats, though they haven’t done anything criminal, making it difficult to track or expel them

One recent underreported case of a 24-year-old Afghan in Germany is a perfect example of how hard it is for security authorities to track potentially dangerous radicals. The suspected radical, who has disappeared near Hannover in Lower Saxony, had previously travelled to Afghanistan to be trained in the handling of explosives. Since July 2015, he has been registered as “presumably dangerous”.

There are two sentences that have been repeated over and over, like a mantra, by police investigators and domestic security agents: “It’s just a matter of time before there will be a big attack,” and “it’s almost sure that we will already know the culprit”. Of course, on December 19, these two dark prophecies became a brutal reality. Anis Amri, the alleged culprit in the Christmas market truck attack in Berlin, certainly didn’t “come out of nowhere” for German authorities, as it had apparently been the case in relatively smaller attacks last year in Frankfurt, Wurzburg and Ansbach. Since last February, the Tunisian-born man had been labelled as “presumably dangerous”. They knew that he’d kept company with extremists, visited mosques with extremist elements and hung around with sympathisers of Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). And they knew about his intentions to commit an assault.

This case illustrates the difficulties when it comes to dealing with extremists who wouldn’t be put past committing an assault at any moment: While several thousand extremists are estimated to be possible threats, 549 have been officially labelled as “presumably dangerous”. To effectively keep them all under close control is practically impossible with today’s prevailing legal framework.

Indeed, the other case of a similarly registered “dangerous” 24-year-old Afghan from the Lower Saxony state in northern Germany makes this very clear. Known by the alias Ahmad A. and born in Kabul, the suspect arrived in Germany in November 2011. The authorities quickly understood that they were dealing with a radical. What’s particularly controversial is that in the asylum-seeker’s file were documents concerning the “training for handling explosives” information, as well as a certificate of appreciation from the US Army for helping with mine clearance and ordnance disposal in Afghanistan. One thing’s for sure: Ahmad A. knows a lot about explosives.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution eventually got tipped off that this man might be planning a suicide attack, possibly against Nato soldiers in Afghanistan. Consequently, in July 2015, the State Office of Criminal Investigation in Lower Saxony immediately classified him as a “presumably dangerous” person, “type: actor”.

What followed were numerous attempts to get and keep him under control. First his piece of identification was taken away to prevent any travel activity. Ahmad A. appealed that decision, in vain, and went to Berlin to obtain an Afghan passport at Afghanistan’s consulate, which had also immediately been collected by the authorities.

On February 8, 2016, he was then deprived of refugee status. He was then — just like Amri — obliged to leave the country. But no deportation was initiated.

Why? “Assault intent abroad,” cited a report. Ahmad A. was allowed to stay — despite, or rather because of, the danger he posed to troops in Afghanistan. That he was considered a ticking time bomb became very clear in April, when US President Barack Obama visited Hannover, the Lower Saxon capital. During that time, Ahmad A. had been monitored by a mobile task force 24/7. On top of that, he had reporting obligations and was required to present himself at the police station on a regular basis. The last time he did so was in July. Since then, Ahmad A., a trained potential suicide bomber, has gone missing.

For Jens Nacke, a Lower Saxony legislator, the details of this case amount to a politico-security fiasco. “Lower Saxony desperately needs a paradigm shift when it comes to domestic security,” he says. The term “presumably dangerous” was first introduced by the German Federal Office of Criminal Investigation in 2004. It is not a legal identification. By definition, it designates a person who “is likely to commit a politically motivated crime on a large scale”, meaning they aren’t criminals, but might very well be later on. As a result, police face tremendous legal obstacles when dealing with them.

In the wake of the Berlin attack in December, which killed 12 and injured 56, Germany’s federal government now wants to significantly step up its anti-terrorism controls. This would include a central registry and processing all potentially dangerous individuals through the Federal Criminal Police office. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has also expressed support for detention and deportation of non-German Islamists, including the use of electronic monitoring ankle bracelets.

Such supervision with the help of tracking devices would be possible, but some wonder if it really helps to prevent attacks. Faster deportations of foreign extremists are also theoretically imaginable. In Italy for instance, two extremists per week on an average are expelled from the country that way. In Germany, that was often hindered by complicated bureaucracy or missing agreements with third states. Amri should have been deported, after his application for asylum had been rejected, but the Tunisian authorities did not issue any replacement documents for him, so he couldn’t be sent home.

So, what should be done with dangerous extremists you can’t get rid of? Passports can be revoked and travel prohibited, for instance. Reporting obligations are another option. Radicals all over the country, among them certain Syrian refugees or released terror suspects, must respect these requirements already. A communication ban with certain people may also be imposed.

Nevertheless, even with all of these measures, there’s no guarantee that potentially dangerous people won’t vanish. Full control will most likely remain an illusion. “There’s always a residual risk,” says a terrorism investigation veteran. “And sometimes the residual risk is named Anis Amri.”

