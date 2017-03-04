May’s true strength lies in her grasp of British culture

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: REUTERS

May’s true strength lies in her grasp of British culture

The reactionaries won’t admit they’ve won and the liberals haven’t grasped the scale of their defeat — that is good for the British PM, who navigates through the middle

Gulf News
 

So former British prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair are on the same team now. It could be one of those movies that give ageing Hollywood action heroes a valedictory outing (in cinema-trailer bass). “Once they were rivals. Everyone thought they were out of the game. But there was one last job to do, and this time they’d be in it together ...” And the award for best political comeback goes to Beating Brexit.

No, wait! Wrong envelope.

In a speech on Monday, Major questioned British Prime Minister Theresa May’s technique for removing Britain from the European Union (EU). Impatient stomping towards the exit while ramping up unrealistic expectations reduces the chances of getting a good deal and makes an imperfect one hard to sell. Blair made a companion argument week before last, urging those alarmed by the current national trajectory to campaign for a different one. Both former prime ministers also identified new inclemency in the political weather — a hailstorm of intolerance that batters the Euro-dissenter with accusations of elitism, hatred of democracy, depleted patriotism.

The point was proved by Brexiteers’ personalised attacks on Major and Blair within hours of their interventions. None engaged in the substance of the speeches. The line was that right-thinking people must despise execrable running dogs of the discredited pro-Brussels junta, now plotting in exile. Many tides have risen and fallen to beach Blair and Major on the same political shore. It will soon be the 20th anniversary of New Labour’s landslide victory. That was not just an electoral upheaval: it was a generational pivot.

And it felt culturally seismic in a way that subsequent elections did not, but last June’s referendum did. United Kingdom culture wars are not as noisy and persistent as American ones. Britons don’t badge themselves with polarised views on abortion, Darwin, guns or whatever their equivalent issues might be. It isn’t the British style, which means important trends sometimes go unremarked.

Culture and identity tend to be treated as peripheral expressions of whatever is happening in the economy, which is sometimes true, but not always. May understands that. She is a more astute culture warrior than economist, and for now that is serving her well.

May grasped sooner than many Tories that Blairism had entrenched a new cultural settlement, casting Conservatism as mean-spirited and electorally nonviable. She took flak for admitting to the “nasty party” image in 2002, but thereby laid foundations for former prime minister David Cameron’s project of brand decontamination. She understood the social dynamics of New Labour’s victory better than the victorious party, which often looked shifty in power, as if still questioning its entitlement to be there — still quaking from the trauma of unexpected defeat by Major in 1992.

Cultural conservatives took a while to realise how marginal they had become and how derided they were by the new mainstream. But doyens of the new mainstream also failed to grasp that they were an establishment now, even if they didn’t feel like one. The 1997-2010 administration did not dismantle old hierarchies, but nor was it just a prolonged exercise in Tory seat-warming. It oversaw the final stages of a campaign against deference and repressive moralism variously expressed since the 1950s by angry young men on the stage, shaggy-haired rock’n’rollers on the radio, women’s lib, anti-racism marchers, alternative comedians and commissioners of “edgy” drama on Channel 4. And yet, despite many victories, liberal culture warriors never lost a sense of themselves as rebels with a duty to affront — even offend — traditional attitudes wherever they lurked.

To win power from New Labour, Cameron adapted to Blairish mode: Self-consciously modern, socially liberal, metropolitan and relaxed about Europe. It is arresting to think how recently the very idea of taking Britain out of the EU was dismissed by a Conservative leader as the fixation of retired majors, golf-club bores and fringe-dwelling racists. Just as winners and losers after 1997 struggled to adapt to their new positions, the acceptance of new roles post-2016 is going to take time. Just as some liberals once resisted their status as a cultural elite, there is a tendency among Brexiteers now to flee the responsibility contained in their victory.

“The economy will soon enough be the big theme in politics again."”
-By Rafael Behr
Tweet this

There was always something absurd about “anti-establishment” language in the plummy tones of Brexit Secretary Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party. But their campaign did capture a rebellious spirit. Partly it was generalised frustration at the state of everything; partly it was counter-revolution — the backlash by people who sensed that their lives, interests and anxieties were the punchline to a joke at a fancy London dinner party.

Imagining himself as the figurehead of a revolt, Farage can’t drop the confrontational stance. He wants mainstream recognition as the author of Brexit. He wants a knighthood.

Yet, he also wants licence to be the perpetual rebel; always testing boundaries with “politically incorrect” transgression. The reactionaries won’t admit they’ve won, and the liberals haven’t grasped the scale of their defeat. That is good for May, who navigates through the middle. She read the cultural mood when it was against her party in opposition. Now she co-opts a different mood as her personal project in power. That doesn’t mean she will make a success of Brexit, as she promises. The real process hasn’t even begun.

The economy will soon enough be the big theme in politics again. Then the warnings issued by two former prime ministers might resonate. But for now, it is culture wars that dominate, and the current prime minister who commands the field.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd

Rafael Behr is a political columnist for the Guardian.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Tony Blair
    follow this tag on MGNTony Blair
    Brexit
    follow this tag on MGNBrexit
    Boris Johnson
    follow this tag on MGNBoris Johnson

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 16Rouhani to face conservative front in Iran
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

    Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

    Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job