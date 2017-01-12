Lessons from São Paulo on integrating sustainability and economic growth

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo’s relative use of national hydropower has decreased, leading to a dramatic surge in its reliance on biomass generation and biofuels

The Brazilian energy matrix is predominantly renewable due to the major participation of hydropower in electricity supply and the importance of ethanol as an alternative fuel to gasoline for light engines. In the state of Sao Paulo, besides biofuel production, sugar cane biomass has a meaningful role in electricity cogeneration dispatched to the national grid. The share of renewable sources in the state’s energy matrix — hydropower included — in 2015 was roughly 58 per cent, while the national figure was about 41.8 per cent.

At this month’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, I will be sharing the many lessons we have learnt in Sao Paulo and my country Brazil as a whole as we move towards a low-carbon economy.

From 1970 to 2014, the national power capacity increased from 11 gigawatts (GW) to 133.9GW, with a growth rate of 5.8 per cent per annum, higher than the gross domestic product growth rate of 3.8 per cent per annum. The participation of hydropower prevailed, ranging from 87.4 per cent in 1996 to 67 per cent in 2014. Nuclear generation began in 1985 and wind generation in 1992. Hydro began to retreat from 1999. The Sao Paulo state’s participation in national hydropower supply, besides that of Minas Gerais state, underpinned the national industrialisation process from the 1950s to the 1970s.

While the state’s relative participation in national hydropower decreased, its participation in biomass generation and biofuels — basically ethanol — dramatically increased. The total capacity of electricity generation in Sao Paulo (2016) is approximately 22.7GW, corresponding to about 15.2 per cent of the 149.7GW national capacity. For hydropower, the Sao Paulo state’s capacity is roughly 14.5GW or 15.9 per cent of the 91.5GW nationally available. For biomass co-generation, the present capacity in Sao Paulo is 5.8GW, or 41.1 per cent of the 14.1GW national capacity.

For biofuels — essentially ethanol — Sao Paulo produced around 6.4Mm3 of anhydrous and 8.15Mm3 of hydrated ethanol in 2015, against approximately 11.3Mm3 and 19Mm3 nationally. A trade-off between sugar and ethanol must be considered in the short term, since ethanol production tends to decrease when the world sugar market overheats, especially when prices of fossil fuels are low.

In 2009, the State of Sao Paulo passed its Policy on Climate Change law, and in 2011, the first version of the Sao Paulo Energy Plan to 2020. This plan has targeted renewable sources to reach 69 per cent of the energy mix by 2020. The set targets have since been revised, since in the context of an economic recession, the higher marginal costs of renewable supplies imply lower growth in their relative participation in the energetic mix.

While investment in the expansion of hydropower used to be mostly state-based, thanks to state-owned companies such as CESP in Sao Paulo, investment in biomass cogeneration and biofuel production, as well as in other renewable sources, is mostly private.

New challenges for expanding renewable sources involve not only the direct investment in generation but also the connections to the regional and national grid. Renewable electricity is not economically competitive at the moment with conventional sources. Widespread distributed generation then emerges as a valid alternative, since the extra costs are compensated by direct supply beyond the grid.

The Sao Paulo State policy on energy combines different approaches to promote direct private investment in renewable sources and the expansion of power supply from natural gas — to help realise a greater share of renewable energy in the energy matrix as a whole.

With regard to regulation, the main challenge has been to integrate state strategies with the national regulatory systems of electricity and oil and gas and, more generally, the regulated branches of networked services with environmental regulation.

— Joao Carlos de Souza Meirelles is Secretary for Energy and Mining to the State Government of Sao Paulo, Brazil