Is Europe parting ways with the US?

Trump does not believe in the strategic value of either Nato or the EU as essential allies or assets of the United States abroad

Even before his historic victory in last November’s presidential elections, Donald Trump sent shockwaves across European capitals when he backed Brexit, criticised the European Union and threatened to withdraw from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), which he described recently as “obsolete.”

His flirtations with Russia’s Vladimir Putin baffled European leaders, especially in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states. Never before, not since the end of the Second World War, had a US presidential candidate cast doubts over the future of the American-European alliance and cajoled the leader of the Kremlin. But Trump was not a normal candidate as the Washington establishment on both sides of the aisle,soon found out.

And President Trump is not much different from Trump the Republican nominee. In the first week of his presidency he has issued executive orders to build a wall along the borders with Mexico, pull out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TTP) and ban the entry into the US of travellers and refugees from seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

The possibility that his “Muslim ban” may prove to be unconstitutional and unlawful has not stopped his administration from vowing that the president will fulfil his campaign promises. In the midst all this, the maverick Trump continued with his tweet attacks against the “dishonest” media and critics, even those in his own party.

And during the visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May to the White House recently, Trump once again applauded the Brexit vote and predicted that more EU countries would follow in Britain’s footsteps. This prompted French President Francois Hollande to respond by calling on European countries to form a united front and provide a “firm” response to Trump. He added that “new American administration has shown it has its own approach to the problems we all face.” European leaders also admonished Trump’s latest ban on immigrants.

Trump’s criticism of the EU provoked European Council President Donald Tusk to declare last week that Trump has joined Russia, China and radical Islam among threats to Europe, and called on Europeans to take “spectacular steps” to avoid disintegration. Adding insult to injury is the fact that Trump’s strongest candidate to become US ambassador to the EU is Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, who was quoted by the BBC as saying that he shares a dislike for such international bodies with Trump. “He doesn’t like an organisation that is supranational, that is unelected, where the bureaucrats run amok, and is not frankly a proper democracy,” Malloch said of Trump, adding that “I had in a previous career a diplomatic post where I helped bring down the Soviet Union, so maybe there’s another union that needs a little taming.”

European leaders’ fear of Trump is genuine. Even against the convictions of his top military, national security and intelligence officials, he does not believe in the strategic value of either Nato or the EU as essential allies or assets of the US abroad. In his apolitical, straightforward business approach to issues, both entities represent a drain to the US economy. In his view European countries are rich enough to bear the cost of their own defence or they should pay the US for keeping its forces in European bases. This is also the way he feels about the US defending the Gulf states and about maintaining large US military presence in South Korea and Japan.

His geopolitical approach, which is still evolving, parts ways with the neo-conservative interventionist dogma of George W. Bush with its costly wars and mantra of imposing American values on conquered nations. But it clearly distances itself from the international liberal school of his predecessor Barack Obama, of working through international alliances and coalitions to confront foreign policy challenges; the Iran nuclear deal being the classic example. Trump’s view of the UN is poor and his administration is already working on major cuts in US funding of various UN agencies.

Instead, Trump likes to pose himself as a realist; a man who understands the world better than politicians, generals and career diplomats. The US needs to fend for its immediate self-interest, not that of others and this is how one should understand his slogan ‘America First’. From this stand, the US should deal with big powers directly and unilaterally; i.e. Russia, India, Germany and China, and renegotiate bilateral trade agreements that better serve America’s interests.And when it comes to dealing with a crisis that may not threaten US interests directly, Trump could opt for an isolationist approach. This is one way he may look at Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its harassment of the Ukraine. In his view, the EU is weak, dysfunctional and vulnerable as the influx of mainly Muslim refugees into European countries in the past few years has underlined. Trump’s election rhetoric, the Brexit outcome and his surprising victory last year have fuelled the populist movement across Europe and emboldened far right parties, most of which are anti-EU, anti-immigration and Islamophobic.

But for now the threat to the EU’s future comes from within. The presidential elections in France, which begin in April, will provide an essential litmus test of public mood in a key stone member of the 28-state union. Polls indicate that far-right leader Marine Le Pen will probably win the first round but will eventually lose in the runoff to either the conservative or centrist candidates.

With opinion polls missing their targets in Britain and the US last year, the outcome of the French elections will prove to be the biggest bombshell in Europe this spring and a milestone in the survival of the EU.

Osama Al Sharif is a journalist and political commentator based in Amman.