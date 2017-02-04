India and UAE: Shared vision for the future

Historic moments are often tinged with a touch of drama. It was January 26, 2017. The skies over Rajpath in New Delhi were grey and ominous and umbrellas and raincoats were on standby. At the stroke of 10am, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and escorted to the presidential dais as India’s honoured Chief Guest at the annual Republic Day parade. Other members of the UAE delegation, senior ministers and officials of the Indian Government and perhaps a hundred thousand ordinary citizens were seated in the open, glancing apprehensively at the sky each time the sound of thunder rumbled somewhere in the distance.

Over the next hour-and-a-half, the sheer magnificence of the display held the audience spellbound. The marching bands led by a 144-strong contingent from the UAE armed forces, the colourful Indian troops on armoured personnel carriers, tanks, horses and even camels; the might of the Indian armed forces; and the vibrant diversity of floats representing the 29 states of India traversed past the presidential dais in quick succession. The few drops of rain delivered by an impatient cloud were cheerfully accepted. But the rain waited until the spectacle was over, unleashing a downpour only after our distinguished delegates had safely made their way into their waiting cars and buses.

The rain deities, it seems, are also showering their blessings on India’s growing ties with the UAE. The strong leadership provided by Shaikh Mohammad and Modi has laid out a clear roadmap for the future. Some of this is reflected in the agreement for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and in the 14 MoUs [memorandum of understanding] that were signed during the visit. These have laid the foundations of a strong platform to build cooperation in areas ranging from agriculture and food security to defence cooperation and energy security. The agreement between Adnoc and ISPRL to establish a strategic petroleum reserve in Mangalore is path-breaking, as is the one to work together on facing the challenges of cyber-security. The conversations between Indian officials and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as also those between leading private companies from both sides to expand investment in India are gathering momentum. The very productive dialogue between the UAE Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organisation shows that not even the sky is the limit for our ambitious agenda.

And yet, these agreements and MoUs only represent the tip of the iceberg. The larger part lies in the myriad sub-plots that are coalescing to form the bigger picture. Some foreign policy analysts will take note of Modi’s departure from protocol to receive Shaikh Mohammad at the airport in Delhi and in the warmth and energy of the embrace that was visible not only to those of us who were privileged to be present at the scene, but also to a much larger audience through the lenses of the assembled media contingent. Others will reflect on the extensive one-on-one meeting between the two leaders and their animated conversations during the formal lunch and dinner banquets. Or dissect the convergence of views reflected in the extensive joint statement and the robust language used by the two leaders in their remarkable joint op-ed to signal their opposition to terrorism and religious extremism. Their conversations also reflected their shared respect for diversity, religious tolerance and inclusion. They wrote, “We have been unequivocal in our rejection of religious extremism and the atmosphere of hate and terror that it has produced. We have been equally forthright in condemning terrorism in all its manifestations and in refusing to accept false justifications for terrorism in the name of religious or political objectives.”

The warm friendship between the two leaders and the close ties between our governments are supplemented by the strong bonds between our people. Spanning many centuries, these have produced an emotional connect that often lends a unique dimension to this special relationship. During the few weeks since my arrival in Abu Dhabi, I have met numerous Emirati friends who have recounted tales of their families’ long-standing connection with India — for trade and commerce, for education and tourism and even for medical treatment. The flurry of media attention following the recent high-level exchanges may also extend this to the younger generation that may not have had the same level of familiarity with India. In more recent times, the arrival of large numbers of Indian entrepreneurs, professionals and workers has given a fresh impetus to the burgeoning economic engagement between the two nations. As a result of their contribution, India has become UAE’s largest trading partner, while UAE ranks third for India, trailing only China and the US. Bilateral trade stands at a very healthy level of $50 billion (Dh183.9 billion), but during the recent visit, Shaikh Mohammad has set the ambitious target of doubling it during the next decade. Indians are already amongst the largest foreign investors in UAE’s industry, retail, tourism and real estate sectors.

As India’s ambassador to this wonderful country, I am fortunate to have arrived at such an exciting time. And while we would all love to bask in the afterglow of the historic visit, my team is acutely conscious that the real work of translating the grand vision of our leaders into tangible achievements begins now. History is being made and we are privileged to be a part of it.

Navdeep Singh Suri is the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.