In this age of Trump and Putin, Britain must rebuild its defences

The strategic shift that Britain voted for in last June’s referendum hasn’t been implemented yet, but already the twin pillars that have underpinned United Kingdom’s strategy for 40 years are shifting. Leaving the European Union (EU) was the UK’s choice to chart its own future. Weakening Nato was not. For the first time, the military alliance is at risk. Designed to keep the Americans in, the Russians out and the Germans down, the pact requires certainty to work.

That assurance came from Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, where nations pledged that an attack on one is an attack on all. By questioning whether the United States would respond, and declaring Nato obsolete, US President-elect Donald Trump has changed the equation. Because neither member states, nor their enemies, can be certain that Nato’s mutual defence commitment is still guaranteed, Britain’s national security strategy is out of date. Trump has rowed back from some of his earlier statements, but his continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and belittling of his own respected intelligence community mean that no one can be sure what his defence posture will be. Some saw this day coming. Estonia, occupied by Soviet Russia for some 50 years, needed no warning. After regaining independence it began to rebuild its country as a digital nation.

Today, its entire state is backed up on three servers abroad. I recently asked a senior Estonian official why. He said it was in preparation for the Russian invasion. They were ready to be a people without a land. Poland and Lithuania are also readying for a future conflict by training militias in the forests on their eastern border and Latvia has joined its Baltic neighbours in raising defence spending. They have watched the invasion of Ukraine, the conquest of Crimea, the occupation of a fifth of Georgia and the cyberattacks on Estonia. They know defence takes planning. But for many of us, the strategic shift in the US is yet to be fully appreciated. We were told that Trump would never get the Republican nomination. He did. We were told that he would become more presidential. He hasn’t. America’s allies don’t have the luxury of waiting to find out if he means what he says about Nato. They must take him at face value; anything else is gambling with their national security.

This is an unpicking of the international order that challenges defence assumptions. With Russia using hard and soft power against the UK and its allies in recent years, it is no academic exercise but a response to a current threat and Britain must again look to the principles of defence. In military doctrine, a basic principle is mutual support and that means Nato. Military strategy builds on certainty and mitigates for risk. Today, that means realising the incoming Trump White House doesn’t value the alliance and cannot now restore the certainty deterrence demands. Trump’s tweets only encourage Britain’s enemies to test Britain’s defences, making conflict more likely. Britain needs a new grand strategy to ensure they don’t feel tempted.

That strategy will be based around the UK’s own capabilities, from conventional to nuclear forces, but it cannot do it alone. It must choose partners to secure European peace and guard its future. If it fails, the post-Second World War era will end and Britain’s history will be written by others. For Britons, this isn’t really a choice. They cannot submit themselves to an isolationist US president prepared to prioritise his relationship with Putin over his own defence community, let alone the UK’s, nor rely on a European army that only a few Eurocrats believe is credible. Britain must be the framework nation to shape its future. This means rethinking its defence posture and reinvigorating Nato.

Despite many rounds of defence cuts, the UK is still one of the world’s major military powers and its nuclear deterrence alone gives it credibility that few can match. Added to a history of cooperation on operations and partnerships across the world, Britain can provide the hub for a new defence architecture. In the 1930s, Sir Winston Churchill had advocated a similar structure to oppose Nazism. The threat now is not the same, but Putin’s vision encompasses nations that the British Royal Navy helped make independent. In 1920, the Baltic states were freed from Communist Russia by Britain’s warships and barely 25 years later, countries across Europe had cause to thank their own forces, serving in Britain’s army, navy and air force during the Second World War. British military patriotism has always been inclusive, not nationalist. From Czechs and Poles in the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain to Australians, Canadians, South Africans and New Zealanders in its army and navy, many nations have written their own stories of heroism under British colours. Britain provided the framework for others to cooperate and defend the values we all share.

Britain’s links to both Europe and the Commonwealth make it the natural cornerstone, not just for a network of European nations, but for a global alliance. I served alongside Australians, Canadians, Danes and Estonians in Iraq and Afghanistan. Their ethos meant Britain had powerful allies. To get the best from this challenge, the UK should go further. By deepening the Lancaster House Treaty, the UK could strengthen its military partnership with France, its only military equal in Europe, and build on Churchill’s legacy. This commitment to Britain’s common defence would demonstrate vividly that, in the coming EU negotiations, Britain is not simply interested in cars or beverages, but is a vital security and intelligence partner. But to achieve the result it needs, it must boost defence spending from the lowest percentage in a generation. At a time of such strategic confusion, the case for increasing the defence budget to write a new grand strategy has never been stronger.

Given current threats, the call to take back control is no slogan. If Britain is to write its own history, it must realise that the choice is not vassalage to either Brussels or Washington, but its own path, in cooperation with European and global allies. It has done it before. It can do it again.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2017

Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, is a former Army officer.