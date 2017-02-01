GCC states need to empower the Arab woman

There is compelling evidence that they can be powerful drivers of growth and diversification in a region eager to wean itself off oil

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain — has experienced remarkable economic transformation in the last three decades. In 1980, GCC’s gross domestic product was $250 billion (Dh918.25 billion) and peaked in 2014 to $1.64 trillion — an almost seven-fold increase over three decades. GDP per capita, a gauge of living standards, rose from $18,000 to $32,000 during the same period, with oil revenues, to a large extent, providing the main growth impetus.

The drop in oil prices in recent years has put substantial pressure on the GCC’s oil-based growth model. While oil prices have rebounded modestly from their low of less than $30 in early 2016, they are still much lower than their peak 2013 levels. Economic diversification has come to the fore again, and GCC governments are keen to wean their economies off oil.

However, one key lever of economic growth and diversification that has not yet been pressed in earnest is the role women play in the economic sphere. Undoubtedly, in terms of educational attainment, GCC women have made major strides — in the UAE women account for 70 per cent of university graduates and 57 per cent in Saudi Arabia.

However, judging by female labour force participation, there is still some way to go. The GCC’s female labour force participation is low by global standards — ranging from 20 per cent in Saudi Arabia to 39 per cent in Bahrain and around 45 per cent in the UAE. Average participation in high-income countries is around 52 per cent.

There is compelling evidence that women can be powerful drivers of economic growth and diversification. A 2012 study by PricewaterhouseCoopers estimated that raising female employment to match male employment levels could have a direct impact on GDP of 12 per cent in the UAE.

Bangladesh case study

While the link between gender equality and economic diversification was hitherto tenuous, a 2016 research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that enhancing women’s economic participation does lead to greater diversification. A case in point is Bangladesh, a traditionally agrarian economy, which has transformed itself into a global garment export powerhouse.

Today garments account for 82 per cent of Bangladesh’s exports, up from 12 per cent in 1985. This phenomenal growth resulted from significant number of women entering the labour force. Almost 85 per cent of workers in the garment export sector are women and it employs 15 per cent of all Bangladeshi women in the age bracket of 16-30 years. Bangladesh is a clear testament to the economic benefits of enabling women to play a central role in the economic sphere.

Notwithstanding successes elsewhere, policies to encourage economic participation of women should take cognisance of the GCC’s unique economic, social, and cultural structures. Take the economy and employment: non-tradable sectors such as real estate, construction, hotels, restaurants, and retail form a big chunk of the GCC’s non-oil economy. It is difficult to attract GCC men to work in these industries, let alone GCC women. Unsurprisingly, most nationals work for the government or the public sector. This pattern is even more skewed for women, with only very few GCC female nationals working in the private sector. Governments’ industrial policies should aim to transition from non-tradable, labour-intensive sectors to export-oriented services sectors such as legal, financial, consulting, energy research and technology services — a move sure to bring more GCC women into the labour force.

Not having adequate access to credit is one of the biggest impediments for entrepreneurs worldwide. The issue is even more severe for women in the GCC as they typically have less collateral and scant credit history compared to men. While microfinance schemes can help to an extent, governments need to play a greater role in ensuring that lack of access to finance does not come in the way of women entrepreneurs. One way to address this issue is to establish development funds for women entrepreneurs, akin to the subsidised housing funds which almost all GCC governments have for their nationals.

The biggest gains will come from making a conscious effort to move away from cultural stereotypes. Here the UAE is exemplary. Emirati women are increasingly breaking the cultural mould, with women making up one third of the UAE’s cabinet. Increasingly they are choosing non-traditional careers: about 30 per cent of first-year students enrolled for a Bachelor’s degree in aviation at Abu Dhabi University are women, compared with the worldwide average of 8-12 per cent. Other GCC countries should follow this lead.

The other cultural barrier is the unfavourable perception of women going out of the house to work. With technology such as video conferencing, virtual meeting rooms, web services and cloud-based computing, much of the work today can be done remotely from home. Targeted policies and guidelines for public and private sectors should be established to encourage the use of technology and facilitate working from home for GCC women.

“Never let a crisis go waste... it’s an opportunity to do things you could not do before,” so advised Rahm Emanuel, then White House Chief of Staff, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The drop in oil prices and renewed focus on economic diversification is an opportunity for the GCC to put women at the centre of the economic stage. Letting it go waste should not be an option.

Meenu Sethi is a gender studies scholar at SOAS, University of London.