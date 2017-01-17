Five-point plan to get the best out of Brexit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AFP

Five-point plan to get the best out of Brexit

It’s inevitable that we will leave the single market but there’s no need for a ‘hard’ exit to damage the pound

Gulf News
 

When the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, rose to deliver a speech of great importance yesterday, it was a week since the Leader of the Opposition gave a spectacular demonstration of how not to do it. Last Tuesday, Jeremy Corbyn managed to deliver a speech on immigration in which he contradicted his own remarks as announced by his office the previous day. Adding to the chaos, he inserted a new thought he had just come up with on a maximum earnings limit, which in turn he abandoned by the very next day. Small wonder that Labour MPs are leaving to run museums and nuclear power plants.

By contrast, as she delivered a long-awaited speech on Brexit, May was not expected to utter a syllable out of place. Every sentence was certain to have been pored over for days and delivered exactly as planned. I have watched her answer questions in the Commons for hours at a stretch without her revealing a single thought or fact she did not intend to. It was fair to expect, therefore, that her speech would be in line with what she had indicated before and what was logically unavoidable: That once Britain leaves the European Union (EU) Britons will also be leaving the single market. Staying fully in the single market would mean being unable to control immigration from the EU, being subject to the European Court of Justice and accepting every rule and regulation devised by Brussels without being there to influence them. That’s why many people who voted Remain, like me — and May herself — think the idea of a “soft” Brexit has never been a serious option. The false choice between “soft” and “hard” options, that too many people got into their heads, has done serious damage to the value of the pound, since every time the prime minister indicates what is thought of as a “hard” Brexit, foreign exchange traders sell the pound, even though she has never indicated anything else.

While it is sometimes argued Britain should be relaxed about this, I think this view is mistaken. A fall in sterling to this extent — about 20 per cent since June — will hurt the British economy with higher inflation and squeeze living standards more than it helps us with higher exports. And that in turn could hit the government’s popularity just when it most needs public support in the difficult exit negotiations. The British prime minister and the whole of the United Kingdom need an equally determined and consistent approach to showing those markets and the world that Britain knows what to do next. Bold statements from United States President-elect Donald Trump about a US-UK trade deal are welcome, but don’t help Britain much. Yet, no one knows how long that would take and whether it would ever be ratified.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, has rightly warned the EU that “we will do whatever we have to do”. So, in addition to pursuing trade agreements around the globe, what could Britain actually do, to convince the world that it would have good enough plans for it to start buying pounds? Here are five ideas:

1. Establish Free Ports: My very talented successor as MP for Richmond, Yorkshire, Rishi Sunak, has pointed out how Free Ports could bring a major boost to the economy, manufacturing and the north. This would allow goods to be imported, manufactured and re-exported without any duties or taxes because they would not officially enter the UK. The jobs created could run into tens of thousands, and the merchandise handled into hundreds of billions of pounds.

2. Give tax incentives to key global industries: Special tax relief for the film industry has been a huge success. Major new studios have been built in Britain, more than 200 films a year are being made in Britain and the country has 260,000 jobs thriving on the back of them. Every one pound (Dh4.46) of tax relief is meant to bring 12 pounds back into the economy. We could give similar carefully targeted incentives to other creative, scientific and high-technology businesses, helping aerospace, biotechnology and others to see the UK as especially attractive.

3. Make Britain a pioneering centre of lifelong learning: Artificial intelligence could make half of all current jobs obsolete within the next 15 years. People are going to need new skills throughout their lives and with Britain’s strong universities, it could blaze the trail in providing this. It would mean creating a new culture of studying, with businesses changing the way they train employees, a vast expansion of online courses and maybe vouchers or tax credits for individuals. Britain is going to have to do this anyway, so let it lead the world before someone else does.

4. Build on the three points above by being the unashamed home of talent: This means redefining how Britain counts migrants — sorry about this bit, prime minister — so that the UK doesn’t exclude brainy foreign students who want to come to its universities and pay for the privilege of doing so. By all means count them, but show them as a separate category and relax about them coming and going: Many of them will develop a deep affinity for the country they will retain throughout the whole of a high-achieving life.

5. Make clear interest rates are going slowly up, not further down: This, of course, needs the cooperation and leadership of the Bank of England (BOE). I have argued before that interest rates have been at rock-bottom for too long. It’s high time to disabuse consumers and markets of that impression, before they get hooked on cheap money any further.

Of course, there are many other things Britain is doing, such as improving infrastructure and lifting the incomes of low earners, which it has to keep doing. But if, on top of a strong economic performance in 2016, it shows that it is ready with these kinds of additional ideas, a lot of doubting people around the world will start to bet the other way on Britain. With three years before an election, and an Opposition that can’t stick to the same thought for even 24 hours, May has the chance to follow a tough speech on Brexit with policies that could make a success of it.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2017

William Hague is a former British foreign secretary and was Conservative party leader when the euro was introduced

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    85%

  • Disagree

    15%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    57%29%14%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    85%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Brexit
    follow this tag on MGNBrexit

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14EU not out to punish Britain
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    30 firefighters killed in Iran building collapse

    30 firefighters killed in Iran building collapse