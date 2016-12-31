Expulsions are more about politics than spying

It is highly likely that there has been some mischief on the part of Kremlin, but Washington hasn’t really found a smoking gun

The expulsion of 35 named Russian diplomats from the United States will have a severe impact on the rezidentura (base of operation within a foreign country) of the Kremlin’s three main intelligence agencies. The personnel, declared persona non-grata and required to depart within 72 hours, have operated under consular and diplomatic cover in New York, Washington or San Francisco, and for the individuals and their families the implications are considerable, as none will ever again be posted to another Nato or allied country.

Such a body-blow, inflicting severe disruption, may not be unprecedented, but is usually associated with a major defection or similar development and may involve declared staff, such as the local rezident (the equivalent of a CIA station chief) who acts as a liaison with his American counterparts, or his undeclared subordinates who perform covert duties as case officers, recruiters and support specialists.

Under normal circumstances, the host front-line agencies, the FBI and the CIA, will be invited to nominate targets for expulsion, often particularly troublesome adversaries. Yet, what makes this episode so remarkable is the intensely political, rather than operational, background. In October, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a statement with the Director of National Intelligence to denounce the Russian government for the recent hacking offensive experienced by the Democratic National Convention’s internal network, which had resulted in the disclosure of emails by DCLeaks.com, WikiLeaks and Guccifer 2.0.

Both US government agencies and private analysts agreed that the electronic trail left by the hackers suggested a Russian origin and a degree of official sponsorship. The extent of Kremlin complicity was impossible to ascertain, but such activity certainly could have been stopped by the Moscow authorities, but apparently no action was taken, despite a word from US President Barack Obama to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The latest development is the release of a 13-page report from the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC), which declares that “the US government has assessed that two different Russian Intelligence Service actors” had been responsible for the attacks.

The NCCIC, incidentally, is not the CIA or the now equally famous National Security Agency, and its slim report is not based on a classified National Intelligence Estimate prepared by the US intelligence community as a whole, or a Special National Intelligence Estimate requested by Congress or the president. Indeed, as a published indictment intended to present the assembled evidence, it is thin gruel. The accusation is that the Russians have plenty of form, having been caught in the past launching malware against US institutions, and were responsible for two campaigns — one in the summer of 2015 and another in the spring this year, followed by a third after the presidential election.

However, in terms of actual damage sustained, the report is vague, mentioning “one targeted individual” who succumbed to a virus in the first attack, thereby allowing the DNC’s emails to be copied. Ever since Downing Street’s manipulation of the notorious “Dodgy Dossier” in September 2003 to convert a legitimate Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) assessment into a political pamphlet to persuade hesitant parliamentarians to support an invasion of Iraq, the public understandably has been sceptical of documents purporting objectively to convey facts assembled by spies.

No doubt Russian hackers broke into the DNC’s computers and, by distributing the stolen emails, caused much embarrassment, especially to Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager, John Podesta, who fell for a classic phishing scam and inadvertently gave away his email password. But the NCCIC report on “Grizzly Steppe”, the US code name for Russian hackers, devotes a bare three pages to a description of how state-sponsored criminals take over ostensibly innocent intermediaries to behave as their surrogates and infect their unsuspecting victims and then offer some simple advice about the protection of login information, omitting to mention that Podesta took no such rudimentary precautions before surrendering his password and exposing his most private correspondence.

It is highly likely that the Kremlin has engaged in this mischief, or turned a blind eye to it, and it is equally probable that Russian intelligence developed the malware and supplied the necessary operators. But this NCCIC report is hardly a smoking gun and has more than a whiff of the political interference that characterised the administration of former British prime minister Tony Blair in its subversion of the JIC. A more convincing condemnation would have been signed off by the NSA director, Admiral Michael Rogers, or the outgoing CIA director, John Brennan. As it is, the suspicion lingers that this was a political, not intelligence-led move, by the outgoing Obama administration.

Nigel West is the author of Cold War Counterfeit Spies.