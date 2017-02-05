EU kicks off tumultuous year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Reuters

EU kicks off tumultuous year

Continental Europe could provide a lodestar on whether right-wing populism will continue to find fertile electoral ground

Gulf News
 

Europe’s political leaders met in Malta on Friday for the first summit of what could be of the most tumultuous ever years for the EU. The bloc expressed concern about the early actions of US President Donald Trump, and continued mapping out how the continent best moves forward post-Brexit in what could be another highly uncertain election year with populist forces potentially making big gains across the continent.

Some 60 years after the Treaty of Rome, which was one of the EU’s founding treaties, European Council President Donald Tusk said that the challenges facing the EU are now “more dangerous than ever”. He identified 3 key threats “which have previously not occurred, at least not on such a scale” that the EU must tackle.

The first two dangers relate to the rise of anti-EU, nationalist sentiment across the continent, plus the “state of mind of pro-European elites” which Tusk fears are now too subservient to “populist arguments as well as doubting in the fundamental values if liberal democracy”. The EU chief is conscious here that, following Brexit, and Trump’s election, it is continental Europe which will provide a lodestar this year on whether right-wing populism will continue to find fertile electoral ground.

In elections in countries beginning with The Netherlands in March, where polls indicate the far-right Freedom Party could emerge as the largest single party, left-wing and centrist parties are under pressure from insurgency parties championing Eurosceptical, anti-immigrant platforms. It is France, however, which alongside Germany has traditionally been the ‘twin-engine’ of EU integration, which will be the key election to watch in the continent.

The reason is the far right, National Front candidacy of Marine Le Pen who has called for closer ties with Russia, and questioned need for Nato in the 21st Century, asserting that it now exists to serve “Washington’s objectives in Europe”. She is running a Trump-style populist campaign and has said that “2016 was the year the Anglo-Saxon world woke up [with Brexit and Trump’s victory]...I am sure 2017 will be the year the people of continental Europe wake up”.

Le Pen has called for a French referendum on the country’s EU membership and, while she is not currently the favourite to win, she stands a realistic shot of getting to the second-round run-off election in May. Tusk and other EU leaders are well aware that if she pulls off an upset victory this Spring, it would be an even more savage blow to the bloc than Brexit, not least given France’s membership of Eurozone.

In Germany, incumbent Angela Merkel is presently tipped to win power again, but is facing her toughest ever election fight, and could yet lose out, partly because of growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany. This group founded less than a half decade ago as an anti-euro group has, since then, tapped into discontent toward her immigration policies, and is polling at almost 15 per cent, nationally, with seats in more than half of state legislatures.

The third threat cited by Tusk, this time external to the EU, is what he calls the new geopolitical reality that has witnessed an increasingly assertive Russia and China, and instability in the Middle East and Africa which has driven the migration crisis impacting Europe. Intensifying this is the new uncertainty coming from Washington with the Trump administration’s questioning of much of the post-war tenets of US foreign policy, including broad-based support for European integration.

With the longstanding antipathy of Russia to the EU, plus newfound critiques from Washington under Trump, Tusk warned this week against those who believe that “the disintegration of the EU will lead to the restoration of some mythical, full sovereignty of its member states, but [instead] to their real and factual dependence on the great superpowers...Only together can we be fully independent”. Interestingly, it was Trump who received particular scorn at the summit with, for instance, French President Francois Hollande stating “it cannot be accepted that there is, through a certain number of statements by the US president, pressure on what Europe ought to be or what it should not be”.

Long and shorter-term solutions to this potentially existential crisis for the EU were discussed at Malta. Tusk believes this agenda must centre around improving the internal and external security of Europe, while also improving the socio-economic welfare of its citizens through socially-inclusive growth and a new series of trade treaties with interested partners.

While the latter agenda is, however, divisive in Europe as was witnessed last year by the near collapse of the trade deal with Canada, there is growing consensus for a package of measures to enhance security and border protection to emphasise the resilience and integrity of the continuing EU project. Tusk has said that “people expect that the EU...will again be a guarantor of stability, security and protection”.

Moreover, there is also an added political ‘window of opportunity’ to move forward on this agenda with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, having launched last June a new global strategy on foreign and security policy, the first such European document since 2003.

To this end, several European leaders have already called for a new, 21st Century European security pact. This highlights that a carefully crafted package of measures, including greater EU intelligence cooperation and strengthening Europe’s border force, and increased defence spending, could secure significant political traction.

Taken overall, the summit showed EU leaders are scrambling to come to terms with intensifying internal and external challenges, including the Brexit vote, which will continue to set the political weather across the continent. Decisions taken in coming months, including on the security front, will define the longer-term political and economic character of the bloc in the face of what threatens to become, collectively, an existential threat to the future of the union.

Andrew Hammond is an Associate at LSE IDEAS (the Centre for International Affairs, Diplomacy and Strategy) at the London School of Economics.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%100%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Angela Merkel
    follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14Help comes from US for Iranian hardliners
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

    Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

    Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

    Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

    4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

    4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

    World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

    World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf