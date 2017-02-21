Emergency & demonetisation: Eerie parallels

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emergency & demonetisation: Eerie parallels

There are several unmistakable points of similarities between Indira Gandhi’s controversial political move in 1975 and Narendra Modi’s fiscal ‘surgical-strike’ in 2016

Image Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
Indira Gandhi
Gulf News
 

n In June 1975, Emergency was clamped by Indira Gandhi at a point of time when her writ ran through both the Congress party and the government at the Centre.

n In November 2016, Narendra Modi announced demonetisation when his authority within the ruling BJP and in the Central Government were practically unchallenged.

n Emergency was declared, citing a perceived “threat” to India’s security. The real motive was to stifle the opposition and lengthen Indira’s stay in power.

n Demonetisation was announced, initially citing it as a tool to flush out ‘black’ money from the economy. The real reason, experts feel, was the urge to come up with something spectacular, having realised the government’s failure to confiscate unaccounted wealth stashed away in offshore accounts.

n When Emergency was promulgated, opposition parties were in disarray and there was no clear voice to counter the Congress in national politics.

n The demonetisation move came with the BJP enjoying a clear majority in Lok Sabha (Lower House) and opposition parties, particularly the Congress, lacking teeth.

n Interestingly, despite it being such an un-democratic measure, a section of the masses strongly believed that Emergency had helped restore discipline and accountability, as trains ran on time and government employees never reported late for work.

n With demonetisation, even with deaths due to fatigue from long hours of waiting outside banks and ATMs, a sizeable section of the masses still feel it’s only collateral damage to bring hoarders of black money to book.

More from Thinkers

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
Indira Gandhi
follow this tag on MGNIndira Gandhi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
Indira Gandhi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Thinkers

Can McMaster stabilise Team Trump?

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen