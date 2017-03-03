Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Elon Musk: Out of this world

He is revolutionising travel, with the hyperloop, electric cars and even space sojourns

Image Credit: Ramachandra Babu/©Gulf News
Gulf News
 

The SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, revealed last week that two people have paid for a private mission around the moon, tentatively set for launch in 2018 with the private company’s yet untested Falcon Heavy rocket.

In a conference call with reporters, Musk declined to name the people or what they had paid, though he said the individuals know each other and are “very serious” about the flight. The “private citizens” approached the company late last year and will receive training and take health and fitness tests as early as this year.

Musk said the circumlunar journey would take about a week — nearing the moon’s surface, without landing on it — before its return to Earth. The total flight would go about 300,000 to 400,000 miles (482,803km to 643,738km) into space, he said, meaning the flight could take humans farther from Earth than ever before.

If SpaceX accomplishes the trip before Nasa or another space agency can send astronauts to the moon, it would be the first lunar mission with humans in 45 years, on a course that would extend past the record 249,000 miles travelled by the Apollo 13 astronauts in 1970.

SpaceX said in a statement that the would-be passengers “have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission”, and Musk called the cost “comparable” to that of sending astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Nasa currently pays Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, about $70 million a person to fly astronauts to the ISS.

Born in South Africa in 1971, Elon Musk became a multimillionaire in his late 20s when he sold his start-up company, Zip2, to a division of Compaq Computers. He achieved more success by founding X.com in 1999, SpaceX in 2002 and Tesla Motors in 2003. Musk made headlines in May 2012 when SpaceX launched a rocket that would send the first commercial vehicle to the International Space Station.

The son of a Canadian mother and a South African father, Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria. He spent his early childhood with his brother Kimbal and sister Tosca in South Africa, and at 10, the introverted Elon developed an interest in computers. During this time, his parents divorced. He taught himself how to programme, and when he was 12 he made his first software sale — of a game he created called Blastar. At age 17, in 1989, he moved to Canada to attend Queen’s University and avoid mandatory service in the South African military, but he left in 1992 to study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in Economics and stayed for a second bachelor’s degree in Physics.

Internet boom

“I don’t have an issue with serving in the military per se, but serving in the South African army suppressing black people just didn’t seem like a really good way to spend time,” he said.

After leaving Penn, Musk headed to Stanford University in California to pursue a Ph.D in Energy Physics. However, his move was timed perfectly with the internet boom and he dropped out of Stanford after just two days to become a part of it, launching his first company, Zip2 Corporation.

An online city guide, Zip2 was soon providing content for the new web sites of both the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune, and in 1999, a division of Compaq Computer Corporation bought Zip2 for $307 million in cash and $34 million in stock options.

Also in 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, an online financial services/payments company. An X.com acquisition the following year led to the creation of PayPal as it is known today, and in October 2002, PayPal was acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion in stock. Before the sale, Musk owned 11 per cent of PayPal stocks.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Musk founded his third company, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, or SpaceX, in 2002, with the intention of building spacecraft for commercial space travel. By 2008, SpaceX was well-established and NASA awarded the company the contract to handle cargo transport for ISS — with plans for astronaut transport in the future — in a move to replace Nasa’s own space shuttle missions.

Another Musk venture is Tesla Motors, a company dedicated to producing affordable, mass-market electric cars. Five years after its formation, the company in 2008 unveiled the Roadster, a sports car capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, as well as travelling nearly 250 miles between charges of its lithium ion battery.

Musk has continued his work in attempting to make his innovative ideas a reality. In August 2013, he released a concept for a new form of transportation called the “Hyperloop” — an invention that would foster commuting between major cities while severely cutting travel time.

Musk has been married twice and has five sons. He married Justine Wilson in 2000. In 2002, their first son died when he was 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome. They would have five additional sons together, twins and triplets. After their contentious divorce, Musk met actress Talulah Riley and they married in 2010. The couple split in 2012, but married each other again in 2013. Their relationship ultimately ended in divorce in 2016.

Musk became a US citizen in 2002.

— With inputs from agencies

More from Thinkers

tags from this story

National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGNNational Aeronautics and Space Administration
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

tags

National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Thinkers

Trump time and American Muslims

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins