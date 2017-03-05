Demolishing Calais camp a heartless act

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Niño Jose Heredia/©Gulf News

Demolishing Calais camp a heartless act

Dismantling the camp has not stopped refugees from striving for a better life, nor will banning volunteers from providing them with vital necessities. It will just cause more unnecessary suffering to those in need

Gulf News
 

The demolition of the Calais refugee camp last October did nothing to improve the lives of so many desperate refugees, who now find themselves living destitute on the streets of France and are arriving back in Calais every day. These refugees, many unaccompanied minors, are now living in far worse conditions – the latest punishment inflicted on those living in the streets being the ban on the distribution of food.

The Calais mayor supports the ban on food distribution in key areas of the town, “even if it is difficult to say so, on a human level”, according to the French press. Last month, a French farmer and activist known for helping and providing shelter to refugees was given a suspended €3,000 (Dh11,702) fine for aiding illegal arrivals. In Italy, a man has been prosecuted for “aiding illegal immigration” when he attempted to drive a pregnant asylum-seeker and her family across the border into France.

In Paris, too, there are reports of bans on food distribution in areas of the city, as voluntary organisations are told to move on from certain places. The message is clear — refugees, and those who give up their time and resources to help them, are not welcome. Volunteers’ desire to help will now see them fined or prosecuted, as we witness the criminalisation of aiding the most vulnerable members of society.

The state is not only turning its back on those who need our support most — it can now even be criminal for the public to offer food and shelter. This is the latest in a series of austere measures that go against the basic principles of humanity.

As the charities in Calais know, food distribution points serve more than one purpose. Refugees also receive clothes and blankets from our volunteers so that they can survive the freezing nights. They are advised on asylum and immigration, and children receive crucial information about their rights. Refugees with medical issues are given the help they are denied elsewhere.

Long-term solutions

This is not the time to take a hard line on those ready to help refugees in France and Britain. The obstacles put in the way of dedicated volunteers in Calais and elsewhere highlight the role the United Kingdom should be — but is not — playing in helping those in dire need. The UK government has a moral and legal responsibility to follow the Dubs scheme, which was agreed and passed by MPs last year. Yet, we have seen the government fail to honour its commitment to take in 3,000 lone children from European refugee camps, only accepting 350 under the scheme.

The UK must play its part to ensure sustainable and long-term solutions are in place for refugees, and that this humanitarian crisis does not worsen. We must not stand by as the most vulnerable people are deprived of the basic human rights to food and safety, when we have the means to help them.

Organisations such as my own, Care4Calais, provide on-the-ground, life-saving support to refugees, and estimate that up to 200 are sleeping rough on the streets of Calais. Every day, our volunteers are confronted with heartbreaking moments when refugees share their hopes for a better life. They see Calais as a springboard to a safer home. Many want to reach Britain as their final destination — some because they have family there; while others have fought with the British army in Afghanistan.

Charities warned the authorities that the demolition of the Calais camp would never be a long-term, sustainable solution to this crisis. The past few months have proved us right. Demolition was not a deterrent to refugees who, by definition, have no choice but to flee their homes; rather, it caused them to live in worse squalor on the streets of the town.

The reason charities such as Care4Calais still exist and work hard every day is that the government’s argument about pull factors has been proved wrong. When fleeing war or persecution, it does not matter if refugees are fleeing to a camp haphazardly housing thousands, or a town that criminalises helping them. Anything is better than the prospect of death.

Demolishing the camp has not caused refugees to stop striving for a better life, and nor will banning volunteers from providing them with vital necessities. It will just cause more unnecessary suffering to those in need. It is our collective responsibility to secure the dignity and future of those who depend on us.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd

Clare Moseley is a former accountant. Since September 5, 2015, she has been working as a volunteer in the refugee camp known as the Jungle in Calais.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    100%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Afghanistan
    follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
    Italy
    follow this tag on MGNItaly
    France
    follow this tag on MGNFrance

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 16Cry for clean air across the world
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

    Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

    Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

    Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza