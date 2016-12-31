Can Donald Trump hire Ivanka Trump?

If the new US president insists on having his daughter and son-in-law work for him in the White House, he should do so in a way that respects the law and the dignity of the Oval Office

United States President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are said to be interested in working in the White House — and the president-elect is looking for a way to have them. There are rumours that Kushner may work out of the West Wing, including advising the president on foreign policy, while Ivanka may host White House events and play a role in policies affecting working mothers.

We and others have expressed concerns about the nepotism inherent in this arrangement when so many people are qualified to serve. Nevertheless, if Trump chooses this course, we have some suggestions for how he could meet the minimum requirements of the law.

The presidential appointment of relatives was less complicated before 1967. That was the year the federal anti-nepotism statute was enacted. The law came about after the then president John F. Kennedy raised eyebrows by appointing his brother Robert as attorney general. At the time, members of Congress often put their spouses and other relatives on their staff. To put an end to all that, Congress forbade public officials to hire family members in agencies or offices over which they have authority.

The president is specifically mentioned in the anti-nepotism statute and it explicitly lists daughters and sons-in-law as prohibited employees. Nowhere does it say that appointments in the White House are exempt. As chief White House ethics lawyers, both of us had to tell senior White House officials that the law applied to them and that their relatives could not be hired to work in our building.

But there are those who disagree with this view. They point to a 1993 decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit involving none other than Hillary Clinton. That three-judge opinion discussed whether the then president Bill Clinton violated the anti-nepotism statute when he allowed his wife to head a health-care panel. Two of the judges speculated — illogically in our view — that Congress did not intend to include the White House. The third judge argued vehemently that that made little sense. The court ultimately did not decide the question, resolving the case on other grounds.

The ideal — and honest — solution to this legal question would be for Trump to ask Congress to amend the anti-nepotism statute to allow the president to appoint a limited number of relatives to formal positions in the White House. And given that both houses are controlled by Trump’s party, Republican, it seems unlikely that they would hesitate to give him what he wants.

But if Trump does not seek an amendment, or if he does and Congress refuses, he may proceed regardless. If he takes this problematic course, he should at a minimum appoint Ivanka and Kushner to formal positions on the White House staff. This would force them to file financial disclosure forms, revealing their finances. They would also have to divest assets that create conflicts of interest or abide by rules requiring them to recuse themselves from decisions that could affect those assets.

Indeed, they would have to follow all the conflicts-of-interest rules, including those that Trump claims don’t apply to him (even though his predecessors have uniformly adhered to them). Trump should also make it clear that he would not grant his daughter and son-in-law ethics waivers or any other free pass.

Of course, all this would probably lead to litigation and so the president and the couple should pledge that Ivanka and Kushner would resign if a federal court ruled that their appointments violated the law.

The worst approach would be for Trump to “comply” with the anti-nepotism statute by not formally appointing these family members to any position while giving them an informal role in making policy.

Under this approach, they could use their access to venture into the West Wing to instruct the president’s staff. They would be the powers behind the throne. They would be doing an end-run around financial disclosure and conflicts-of-interest rules. They may even try to own and run businesses or to make investment decisions based on confidential information they learned in the White House, skirting dangerously close to liability for insider trading. This would be yet another example of Trump’s holding sway over federal employees who have to follow rules that he himself ignores.

Over the past week, the Trumps have been taking some steps towards eliminating conflicts of interests, including closing Trump’s personal charity and killing a few international deals. This gives us hope that the president-elect will listen to reason before his daughter and son-in-law finish house-hunting in Washington.

If Trump insists on having them work for him in the White House, he should do so in a way that respects the law and the dignity of the Oval Office.

— New York Times News Service

Norman Eisen, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, was the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2009 to 2011. Richard W. Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, was the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005.