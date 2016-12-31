Can Donald Trump hire Ivanka Trump?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: ©Gulf News

Can Donald Trump hire Ivanka Trump?

If the new US president insists on having his daughter and son-in-law work for him in the White House, he should do so in a way that respects the law and the dignity of the Oval Office

Gulf News
 

United States President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are said to be interested in working in the White House — and the president-elect is looking for a way to have them. There are rumours that Kushner may work out of the West Wing, including advising the president on foreign policy, while Ivanka may host White House events and play a role in policies affecting working mothers.

We and others have expressed concerns about the nepotism inherent in this arrangement when so many people are qualified to serve. Nevertheless, if Trump chooses this course, we have some suggestions for how he could meet the minimum requirements of the law.

The presidential appointment of relatives was less complicated before 1967. That was the year the federal anti-nepotism statute was enacted. The law came about after the then president John F. Kennedy raised eyebrows by appointing his brother Robert as attorney general. At the time, members of Congress often put their spouses and other relatives on their staff. To put an end to all that, Congress forbade public officials to hire family members in agencies or offices over which they have authority.

The president is specifically mentioned in the anti-nepotism statute and it explicitly lists daughters and sons-in-law as prohibited employees. Nowhere does it say that appointments in the White House are exempt. As chief White House ethics lawyers, both of us had to tell senior White House officials that the law applied to them and that their relatives could not be hired to work in our building.

But there are those who disagree with this view. They point to a 1993 decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit involving none other than Hillary Clinton. That three-judge opinion discussed whether the then president Bill Clinton violated the anti-nepotism statute when he allowed his wife to head a health-care panel. Two of the judges speculated — illogically in our view — that Congress did not intend to include the White House. The third judge argued vehemently that that made little sense. The court ultimately did not decide the question, resolving the case on other grounds.

The ideal — and honest — solution to this legal question would be for Trump to ask Congress to amend the anti-nepotism statute to allow the president to appoint a limited number of relatives to formal positions in the White House. And given that both houses are controlled by Trump’s party, Republican, it seems unlikely that they would hesitate to give him what he wants.

But if Trump does not seek an amendment, or if he does and Congress refuses, he may proceed regardless. If he takes this problematic course, he should at a minimum appoint Ivanka and Kushner to formal positions on the White House staff. This would force them to file financial disclosure forms, revealing their finances. They would also have to divest assets that create conflicts of interest or abide by rules requiring them to recuse themselves from decisions that could affect those assets.

Indeed, they would have to follow all the conflicts-of-interest rules, including those that Trump claims don’t apply to him (even though his predecessors have uniformly adhered to them). Trump should also make it clear that he would not grant his daughter and son-in-law ethics waivers or any other free pass.

Of course, all this would probably lead to litigation and so the president and the couple should pledge that Ivanka and Kushner would resign if a federal court ruled that their appointments violated the law.

The worst approach would be for Trump to “comply” with the anti-nepotism statute by not formally appointing these family members to any position while giving them an informal role in making policy.

Under this approach, they could use their access to venture into the West Wing to instruct the president’s staff. They would be the powers behind the throne. They would be doing an end-run around financial disclosure and conflicts-of-interest rules. They may even try to own and run businesses or to make investment decisions based on confidential information they learned in the White House, skirting dangerously close to liability for insider trading. This would be yet another example of Trump’s holding sway over federal employees who have to follow rules that he himself ignores.

Over the past week, the Trumps have been taking some steps towards eliminating conflicts of interests, including closing Trump’s personal charity and killing a few international deals. This gives us hope that the president-elect will listen to reason before his daughter and son-in-law finish house-hunting in Washington.

If Trump insists on having them work for him in the White House, he should do so in a way that respects the law and the dignity of the Oval Office.

— New York Times News Service

Norman Eisen, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, was the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2009 to 2011. Richard W. Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, was the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    91%

  • Disagree

    9%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    50%13%13%25%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    91%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Bill Clinton
    follow this tag on MGNBill Clinton

    also in Thinkers

    Punch Line - Series 7Middle East needs a coherent diplomacy
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

    Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

    Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

    Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

    9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

    9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

    Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

    Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

    Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

    Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

    UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

    UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

    Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

    Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

    How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

    How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays