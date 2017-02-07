Can Benoit Hamon inspire a new, inclusive French secularism?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AFP

Can Benoit Hamon inspire a new, inclusive French secularism?

His presence at the forthcoming debates, alongside Macron, will at least mean an alternative view of the future of France

Gulf News
 

The second round of the left-wing presidential primary last week showcased two diametrically opposed concepts of French secularism. The victory of the rebel outsider Benoît Hamon marked the rejection by left-wing voters of the version of secularism fiercely defended by the former Socialist prime minister Manuel Valls.

Having won the first-round vote, Hamon, the Socialist MP for the Paris suburb of Trappes and a former education minister, went out of his way in the run-up to the second round to focus on what has become one of the most contentious issues, both in the Socialist party and across French politics.

French secularism is based on three core principles guaranteed by what is known as “the 1905 law ”: Freedom of conscience and religion; clear separation between church and state; and equality before the law. The law was adopted under the Third Republic and was a compromise between secular and religious groups and MPs on both sides.

But disagreement on its interpretation continues and has reached a new pitch in recent years: From the expulsion in 1989 of three Muslim girls after they refused to take off their headscarves at school, to the 2011 outlawing of the full-face veil in public places, and last summer’s “burqini ban” — which was backed up by Valls, then prime minister. Recent terrorist attacks have transformed this debate and placed it at the heart of this year’s presidential campaign. In France today, serious debate on the place of religion in society has been replaced by an argument about whether Islam is compatible with a secular democracy, with the Front National’s Marine Le Pen continually attacking Muslims for alleged infringements of secularism, and insisting on France’s “Christian roots”.

Valls, a potential president before his crushing defeat last Sunday, was an upholder of laocite stricte, or “stringent secularism”, a stance widely emulated across the French political spectrum.

During debates and public meetings, he hammered away at the need to fight communitarianism, a term used in France to describe inward-facing communities — invariably meaning Muslims. Valls also reaffirmed his hostility to the Islamic veil he describes as a “symbol of women’s enslavement”. He also proposed a charte de la laicite (secularism charter), and rejected any kind of accommodements raisonnables — a term used in Canada to describe actions by the state to take account of religious minorities.

Valls’s position echoed that of Francois Fillon, the Catholic right-wing candidate now engulfed in a scandal over allegations of payments to family members. He once said: “There is no religious problem in France, there is a problem with Islam.” By contrast, Hamon’s victory has brought back to life a laicite ouverte, or soft secularism, which seemed in recent years to have disappeared.

Of course, Hamon’s chances of becoming president are slim, with Emmanuel Macron, the independent candidate and former economy minister, and Le Pen both more likely to reach the second-round runoff in May. But Hamon’s presence at the forthcoming debates alongside Macron, who has kept his focus on economic issues but also criticised the “marginalisation and stigmatisation of Islam”, will at least mean an alternative view of the future of French secularism is heard.

If Hamon can continue to distance himself from more aggressive forms of secularism, he might help pave the way to a new approach that acknowledges France has become a multicultural society, inside the Socialist party and beyond.

— Guardian News and Media Limited

Naima Benallal is a journalist based in Paris who specialises in politics and the Arab world.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%100%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    France
    follow this tag on MGNFrance
    Canada
    follow this tag on MGNCanada

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14Pumped on protein: Can shake be as good as food?
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

    Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini