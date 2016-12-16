Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Image Credit: AP

Buck up, Democrats, and fight like Republicans

The party has avoided fighting the legitimacy of Trump’s election. This is a mistake that the GOP would not have committed

Gulf News
 

On Monday, members of the Electoral College will vote in Donald Trump as the President of the United States. Though he lost the election by nearly three million votes and almost daily generates headlines about new scandals, the Democratic Party is doing little to stop him. If you’ve been asking yourself “Where are the Democrats?” you’re not alone.

Since the election, top Democrats have been almost absent on the American national stage. Rather, they have been involved largely in internecine warfare about how much to work with Trump. The Hillary Clinton campaign, trying to encourage a peaceful transition, has gone almost completely dark, with her most notable appearances coming in selfies with strangers. Nobody deserves downtime more than Clinton, but while she is decompressing, the US is moving towards its biggest electoral mistake in history.

America has recently learned that Trump has ethical and business conflicts that seem to violate the Constitution; is skipping his national security briefings while dangerously departing from long-standing bipartisan foreign policy; has criticised union workers and protesters on his Twitter feed; and plans to staff much of his Cabinet and high-level leadership with billionaires dedicated to eradicating the very programmes they are tasked with overseeing. In the meantime, the most recent reports from the CIA are that Russia interfered with the US presidential election.

There’s no shortage of legal theories that could challenge Trump’s anointment, but they come from outsiders rather than the Democratic Party. Impassioned citizens have been pleading with electors to vote against Trump; law professors have argued that winner-take-all laws for electoral votes are unconstitutional; a small group, the Hamilton Electors, is attempting to free electors to vote their consciences; and a new theory has arisen that there is legal precedent for courts to give the election to Clinton based on Russian interference. All of these efforts, along with the grass-roots protests, boycotts and petitions have been happening without the Democratic Party. The most we’ve seen is a response to the CIA revelations, but only with Republicans onboard to give Democrats bipartisan cover.

Take the recount efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. While the Democratic Party re-litigates grudges in the press, Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate who received about 64 million fewer votes than Clinton, has led the effort. The Democrats have grudgingly participated from the sidelines, but only because public perception forced them to. This effort has proved feeble, with a Pennsylvania judge denying the request because it was “later than last-minute”.

Contrast the Democrats’ do-nothingness to what we know the Republicans would have done. If Trump had lost the Electoral College while winning the popular vote, an army of Republican lawyers would have descended on the courts and local election officials. The best of the Republican establishment would have been filing lawsuits and infusing every public statement with a clear pronouncement that Trump was the real winner. And they would have started on the morning of November 9, using the rhetoric of patriotism and courage.

How can one be so certain? This is what happened in 2000. When Florida was still undecided after election night, the Republicans didn’t leave their fate in the hands of individuals or third-party candidates. No, they recruited former secretary of state James A. Baker III to direct efforts on behalf of George W. Bush. They framed their project as protecting Bush’s victory rather than counting votes. They were clear, consistent and forceful, with the biggest names in Republican politics working the process.

Moreover, they didn’t cop to the possibility that their theories might lose or look foolish in retrospect. Take the theory that ultimately succeeded in the Supreme Court. There was no precedent for the idea that the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause required a uniform recount within a state. However, the Republicans pressed that theory and convinced a majority, even though the justices acknowledged that the argument was both unprecedented and not to be used again. It was a win for pure audacity.

Fast-forward to 2016, and the Democrats are doing nothing of the sort. Instead, they are leaving the fight to academics and local organisers who seem more horrified by a Trump presidency than Clinton, US President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party. The Republicans in 2000 threw everything they could muster against the wall to see if it stuck, with no concern about potential blowback; the Democrats in 2016 are apparently too worried about being called sore losers. Instead of weathering the criticism that comes with fighting an uphill, yet historically important battle, the party is still trying to magic up a plan.

As Monday’s Electoral College vote approaches, Democrats should be fighting tooth and nail. Instead, we are once again left with incontrovertible proof that win or lose, Republicans behave as if they won while Democrats behave as if they lost. What this portends for the next four years is truly terrifying.

— New York Times News Service

Dahlia Lithwick is a senior editor at Slate. David S. Cohen is a Law professor at Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    86%

  • Disagree

    14%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%67%33%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    86%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Republican Party
    follow this tag on MGNRepublican Party
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia
    Twitter
    follow this tag on MGNTwitter

    also in Thinkers

    EDITORIAL CARTOONSBeing passionate about work counts
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party