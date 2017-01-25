Britain’s referendum revolution is far from over

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Photograph: Andrew Winning/Reute

Britain’s referendum revolution is far from over

Every attempt to sabotage Britain’s exit from the EU will only fuel anger against out-of-touch politicians

Gulf News
 

When he was Britain’s prime minister, David Cameron could not have been clearer about the result of a Leave vote. Indeed, the vastly expensive leaflet he sent to every household in the country, at taxpayers’ expense, simply stated: “This is your decision. The government will implement what you decide.”

Nothing could have been further from the truth. They only said that because they were confident of a Remain vote. Now, many in the British Establishment are following a precedent from across the European Union (EU) — going right back to the rejection of the Maastricht treaty in the early Nineties. If they get the “wrong” result, you’re either forced to vote again or you are simply ignored. There were no real surprises when Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, read out his statement on Monday. The judgement of the lower court was upheld, and yes, both Houses of Parliament will have to vote to allow the government to trigger Article 50.

Interestingly, the decision was not unanimous, despite what Lord Neuberger might have hoped. Three of the 11 justices opposed the decision: This was far from the clear-cut issue that some Remainers have suggested. Given that it is seven months since Britain voted in the referendum, I know that I speak for many in expressing deep frustration that this is all taking so long. At least the court did not allow Britain’s devolved parliaments and assemblies to make a decision on their own. That would effectively have been the end of the United Kingdom.

The whole point of the referendum was to trust the judgement of the people. The Supreme Court has decided to take that trust away and I am in no doubt that the “Remainiac” tweeter to whom Lord Neuberger is married will be very pleased indeed: Lady Neuberger, under her maiden name Angela Holdsworth, has denounced the referendum as “mad and bad” and dismissed United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) and Brexit as “just a protest vote”. Also happy will be Gina Miller, who brought the case in the first place. She was described as a philanthropist in the BBC’s coverage of the verdict. It surely can’t be long before Broadcasting House elect her a saint.

What a contrast this makes to the now endless number of programmes on Radio 4 in particular that examine the perils of Brexit over every aspect of Britons’ lives. The BBC may have run a fair referendum campaign, but it has now reverted to type. The motive behind all of this was made clear for all to see when Charlie Mullins of Pimlico Plumbers, another Remainer, said he was very pleased because the ruling would mean Britain get a softer Brexit. If only British Prime Minister Theresa May had been more decisive and triggered Article 50 when she took office in the summer, this could all have been avoided. My critics argue that surely the whole point of Ukip, and its campaign to give Britain a referendum, was to re-establish the sovereignty of the British Parliament. They are wrong. It is the people who are sovereign and they only lend their authority to their representatives in general elections. Britain’s political class acts as if the people serve them, when in reality it should be the other way round.

The behaviour of many among Britain’s ruling classes, whether politicians or members of the judiciary, is corroding the bond of trust that needs to exist between the voter, Britain’s government and its parliament.

Without that bond, a country simply cannot work. So now, the decision goes back to the very House of Commons whose members, for nearly half a century, have dishonestly led Britain on a path towards EU without ever telling its people what they were doing. My contempt for these people was such that I left a career in business to devote myself to Ukip and its cause. I have no doubt that the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish Nationalist Party and Labour will do everything in their power to delay and dilute Brexit. However, I doubt that their amendments to force further parliamentary votes at the end of the Article 50 process will succeed.

While the Lib Dems will continue to ignore the democratic referendum result, without a hint of irony, Labour MPs need to be very careful. With the forthcoming by-elections in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent (both areas with a big Leave vote), will they defy the will of their own voters to back the EU and unlimited European immigration? Under their current disastrous leadership, anything is possible. If Labour plays its hand badly then it may force a general election and be wiped out. But while Britain’s Establishment and political class dither, or seek to undermine the will of the people, something remarkable is happening in the country. There are significant numbers of Remain voters who are democrats and respect the outcome of the referendum. Many others who voted Remain because of the apocalyptic threats of George Osborne, the former chancellor of the exchequer, can now see that their house prices have not plummeted. They no longer fear Brexit.

Every attempt to delay or dilute the referendum result will only lead to a further anger towards a large section of Britain’s political class. The revolution of June 2016 is far from over.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2017

Nigel Farage is the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    69%

  • Disagree

    31%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%50%0%50%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    69%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    George Osborne
    follow this tag on MGNGeorge Osborne
    Brexit
    follow this tag on MGNBrexit
    Theresa May
    follow this tag on MGNTheresa May

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14Trump, Iran and stability in the Mideast
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

    New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

    Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

    Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

    Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

    Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

    Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

    Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

    Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

    Etisalat apologises for disruption to services