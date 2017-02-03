Attorney general who defied a president

Opposition to the US president’s immigration order ended her lengthy career at the Justice Department, but the courage she displayed in standing up against the establishment is truly exemplary

Sally Quillian Yates is a brave woman. The acting attorney general showed the courage to defy a president and defend the constitution. But United States President Donald Trump was not amused. He fired Yates for refusing to enforce his immigration order that banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America.

Yates told lawyers at the US Justice Department to refrain from defending the executive order on immigration and refugees. “My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the US Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts,” Yates said in a letter to the lawyers.

Hours later, Yates received a hand-delivered notice of her dismissal. That was a dramatic end to her nearly three-decade long career in the department.

Born in Atlanta in 1960, Yates studied journalism in college and graduated from University of Georgia with her bachelor’s degree in 1982. She graduated magna cum laude from the university’s School of Law in 1986.

Yates launched her career by practising commercial litigation at a law firm in Atlanta, and later joined the US Justice Department. In September 1989, Yates started working as assistant US attorney in the Northern District of Georgia. Over the next two decades, she worked her way up in a series of high-profile cases that included white-collar fraud and political corruption.

In the early 1990s, Yates rocked Atlanta City Hall by indicting a number of officials. She obtained convictions against several city officials, including former city councilman D.L. “Buddy” Fowlkes and former aviation commissioner Ira Jackson.

Yates also successfully prosecuted former Atlanta mayor Bill Campbell, former Fulton county commission chairman Mitch Skandalakis and former state school superintendent Linda Schrenko. She also served as lead prosecutor in the case against Eric Rudolph, who pleaded guilty to bombing Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In 2010, the then president Barack Obama promoted Yates to run the district US attorney’s office, the first time a woman had reached the position there. Yates continued to climbed the rungs in the Justice Department ladder and in 2014 when former attorney general Eric Holder left the office, Obama tapped Loretta Lynch for attorney general and Yates for deputy.

Yates made it through her Senate grilling with wide, bipartisan support in 2015. During the confirmation hearing, Republican Senator Jeff Sessions asked her whether an attorney general can refuse a president’s order “if he asks for something that’s improper”. She said: “Senator, I believe that the attorney general or the deputy attorney general has an obligation to follow the law and the constitution, and to give their independent legal advice to the president.”

That seemed like an eerie prediction as the adherence to the principle ultimately cost Yates the job.

Yates became acting US attorney general when Lynch resigned from the post on Trump’s Inauguration Day. The Trump administration asked Yates to stay on as attorney general after the inauguration until Sessions, Trump’s nominee, could take over. Yates accepted the request.

It didn’t last long. Yates’ conviction didn’t go down well with Trump and her opposition to the president’s immigration order ended her lengthy career. Her defiance was rewarded with a nomination for the Profile in Courage Award, which is presented in memory of former US president John F. Kennedy. Previous winners include former president George H. W. Bush (2014) and John McCain (1999).

The Profile in Courage award is given to people — usually elected officials — who “by acting in accord with their conscience, risked their careers or lives by pursuing a larger vision of the national, state or local interest in opposition to popular opinion or pressure from constituents or other local interests”.

Yates’ steely resolve could be traced to her family. Her grandmother was one of the first women admitted to the Georgia Bar and Yates’ father, Kelley Quillian, served on the Court of Appeals for the State of Georgia from 1966 to 1984 and as the court’s chief judge from 1981 to 1982.

Yates often talked of her job as a prosecutor as a calling, saying in 2013 that she can’t imagine working in any other role. “This is going to sound incredibly corny, but when I was at the US attorney’s office and realised the luxury that you have as a lawyer to believe that you’re on the right side of a matter, to be representing the people of the United States, and to carry that privilege every day — how do you go back to something else when you’ve had that chance to do that?”

Soon after Trump fired Yates, Democratic circles in Georgia were abuzz with rumours that she could return to Atlanta to run for governor or other state office in 2018. Her husband Comer, a veteran school administrator, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1996.

Yates may be without a job now, but her future looks bright.

— Compiled from agencies and other reports