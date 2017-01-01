Arabic language and the initiatives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Thanks to the efforts of the UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the language has retained and further strengthened its place of prominence

All Arabs everywhere and in every time have not hidden their love and pride for their language. This is a natural disposition in every person coming from any nation or embracing any religion, as everyone knows that one’s language represents his or her slogan and shield. If a language is vulnerable and humiliated, so are those who speak it; if it is powerful, powerful they will be.

Nothing is more indicative of my saying this than the keenness of the developed nations to further their own languages and their attempt to employ their languages to control wretched and weak countries, as languages such as Arabic, English, French, Spanish and Portuguese did. Dutch, Italian, Japanese and German languages have tried to catch up with their more powerful sisters, but failed for many reasons.

In recent times, the English language has imposed its global dominance, as it has been said for a long time that the ‘Sun never sets on the British Empire’. French comes in the second place because it dominated many countries in the African continent and some Arab countries as well.

A long time ago, the Arabic language passed through a scientific decline because the people speaking the language were overcome by resentful invaders for centuries. The worst colonisation drive was the one perpetrated by Turkish colonialism. It made the Arab nations fall behind in the march of civilisation for many centuries, forcing Arabs to neglect their sublime and global role, which they had played well during the first centuries of the Abbasid and Umayyad dynasties. The Arabic language was unable to catch up with the major languages, even in literature, let alone in the search for scientific terms. Alas.

If we track the biographies of kings, emirs, shaikhs and presidents in modern times, we will not find anyone who cares more for the Arabic language than His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him. I personally know his enthusiasm and care for Arabic language, as he has been memorising Arabic poetry since a young age.

When Shaikh Mohammad assumed office, he showed an unrivalled interest in the Arabic language. I know no ruler more effective than him in terms of his numerous literary, administrative and incentive initiatives, not to mention his enactment of laws and his unlimited support to whoever wants to serve our beautiful language. I hereby list some, but not all, initiatives introduced by Shaikh Mohammad to serve the Arabic Language.

Committee for Modernisation of Arabic Language Teaching:

This committee came to put a modern perception for learning and teaching the Arabic Language. The Committee includes education experts, academics, politicians and eminent journalists to provide a comprehensive report on the modernisation of Arabic language teaching and suggesting teaching methods and sophisticated mechanisms to adopt new approaches. Headed by the Arab space scientist Farouk Al Baz, this committee aims to contribute to the promotion of the use of the Arabic language and teaching it to its own people as well as foreigners. The Committee has developed a very important report titled ‘Arabic for Life’, which I highly recommend to read.

Mohammad Bin Rashid Contemporary Arabic Language Dictionary:

This dictionary is essential for young people, just like paper or pen. It is enough to report the saying of the late Farouk Shousha, may his soul rest in peace, who had dreamt of publishing it: “It will be an annual lexicon in line with the development and requirements of the time and will enhance the status of our beautiful Arabic as a language for life. The lexicon shall be vocalised so as to rectify the relationship between the mother tongue and colloquial dialects in Arab countries.

“It shall also be an important reference for students, scholars, teachers, researchers and for all those interested in the Arabic language, particularly Orientalists and Arabists. Mohammad Bin Rashid Dictionary comes more than 60 years after the publication of the last two Arab lexicons, which is a clear significance of its importance for keeping up with the requirements and developments, especially in the IT sector.”

Mohammad Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award:

This grand, unmatched prize is offered to those who contributed to the elevation of the Arabic language in the world. Institutions and governments are motivated to adopt important initiatives to reinstate Arabic language to its highly elevated position. Since its launch in 2014 and until today, we have seen a growing number of Arabs interested in elevating the Arabic language at an international level.

The Arab Reading Challenge:

This initiative overturned quickly and effectively all scales and indicators of reading in the Arab world to the top, proving that the Arab youth need constructive initiatives to create and show superiority. School students in the Arab world read millions of books during one academic year. If we ponder carefully, we will know that we are a nation that reads, contrary to what our enemies claim. They want to frustrate us and deliver us to a stage of helplessness, but with the initiatives of Shaikh Mohammad, advancement of the nation has become an affordable task.

Arabic Language Conference:

This is one of the most important Arab conferences organised under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammad and honoured by his presence. This conference is attended by hundreds of scientific research scholars on the Arabic language. Dr Ali Mosa, supervisor of the conference, told me that no one is prevented from sending his research from anywhere, as long as he or she abides by the rules of scientific research. Therefore, the organisers of the conference have many important researches to print and distribute every year to all the participants.

‘Bel Arabi’ Hashtag:

It is one of the biggest initiatives brought by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation in the field of social media. The initiative motivates the youth to use Arabic language and to show loyalty to it on the World Arabic Language Day, which falls on December 18 every year. On December 18, 1973, the United Nations General Assembly included Arabic among its official and working languages. Most governmental institutions, companies and individuals inside and outside UAE have contributed in promoting this initiative. This year Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have contributed to events that are part of this initiative.

What has been mentioned is just the tip of the iceberg of many initiatives as instructed by Shaikh Mohammad, who, out of care for his language, follows up personally on such initiatives with the aim to preserve the Arabic language. Shaikh Mohammad dedicated a poem to the Arabic language titled, ‘The timeless language’. which is one of the most famous poems in modern times.

— Jamal Bin Huwaireb is the Managing Director of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation.