Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Image Credit:

Amid the bloody carnage left by hate, Merkel is a beacon of sanity

In her response to the Berlin terror attack, German chancellor reveals the strongest voice of liberal values in Europe

Gulf News
 

When German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday, only hours after the attack on the Christmas market and not far distant from it, she was unflinching. She took head-on the hardest question of how would the country feel if the perpetrator turned out to be one of the million refugees to whom she had offered protection not much more than a year ago. It would be hard to bear, she said, in one version of a German phrase that has been variously translated as “particularly repugnant” and “sickening”, if it was a refugee. It would be an insult to all those who had helped refugees, and all those who needed Germany’s protection.

And that was it.

Christmas markets are as much a part of German national life as the July 14 festivities are French, like those in Nice, where nearly 100 died in a similar attack. That makes last Monday’s attack seem like an unmistakable act of terror. It seems that it was most probably motivated by terrorism. It may well turn out to be that someone who had come to Germany as an asylum-seeker was behind the attack. But Merkel’s appeal at that subdued press conference was for the country to distinguish between terrorists and refugees and to keep faith with her version of what it is to be German. “We will find strength for the life we want to live in Germany — free, united and open.”

In one sense, everything the chancellor said was intensely political. She faces elections next September and her fate is a preoccupation for all of Europe. Yet, there is a difference between conveying a potent political message and politicking; and not so much as a zephyr of politicking appeared to ruffle the trademark Merkel demeanour, reassuringly impassive as a dumpling, just as it always is. There was no overt concession to those colleagues who fear that her refugee policy, the subject of so much criticism on the Right, is likely to eat savagely into her — and their — majority.

Nothing explicitly betrayed the challenge she will face from her partners in government, the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), who are ramping up the pressure on her. There was certainly no nod in the direction of the far-right’s charge that the casualties of last Monday night’s attack were “Merkel’s dead”. Merkel has established herself as the best and strongest voice of the values of a liberal Europe and her steadfastness under pressure — at least her rhetorical steadfastness, for her policies have been modified to accommodate some of her critics’ concerns — is a beacon in a continent that increasingly turns inwards, nativist, afraid.

Image reset

And every time she stands up for what post-war Europe represents, she consolidates Germany’s rebirth. When, in her summer press conference on August 31 last year, as thousands of refugees trekked northwards into Hungary, she told the world “we can do it”; and when, a few days later, she announced that no one would be stopped from seeking asylum; and when, a few days after that, she posed for a selfie with one of the refugees from the first train to draw into Munich station, for millions of people around the world, she reset the image of her country. Only months earlier, the Greeks had portrayed Merkel in a stormtrooper helmet.

In September, she seemed to banish the faint but lingering stench of 20th-century history for good. In its place came what Merkel called Germany’s “friendly, beautiful face”. It has not been an easy 15 months and Merkel has been forced into making concessions to her critics, but that merely makes her calm, mostly endorsed by other politicians, the more admirable yesterday.

As important, it was reflected in the actions of authority everywhere — in, for example, how quickly the police acknowledged they had picked up the wrong person. How tempting it must have been to hang on to the appearance of having speedily apprehended at least one of the perpetrators, and how attractive to the security forces who had, after all, failed in the most devastating way imaginable, to try to redeem themselves.

It was there in the strong clear message that there would always be soft targets that could not be protected and in the refusal to panic and shut down the hundreds of other Christmas fairs across Germany. Of course, security will be tighter; understandably some cities are erecting concrete blocks at the entrance to their shopping areas. Naturally there will be a more visible police presence. Yet, out of the bloody carnage of violence and hate of Berlin on the Monday before Christmas comes the enviable impression of a country that is true to the values of liberal Europe.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd

Anne Perkins is a leader writer,  lobby correspondent and feature writer

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    35%

  • Disagree

    65%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    50%25%25%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    35%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Angela Merkel
    follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
    Germany
    follow this tag on MGNGermany
    refugee crisis

    also in Thinkers

    EDITORIAL CARTOONSThe year that ended an epoch?
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

    Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

    Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

    Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

    Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays